Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Get Shiny Eternatus from GameStop

While Pokemon Sword and Shield will soon be replaced by the newest generation of Pokemon, players who move to GameStop or EB Games locations will be able to easily purchase Shiny Eternatus. As is the case with players of many generations preceding Pokemon Sword and Shield, this giveaway may help some Pokemon trainers balance their rosters before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Eternatus is far from the first rare Pokemon offered through GameStop, as several mythical and legendary Pokemon were included in the rotation, among others, such as the Shiny Mega Gengar and the Marshadow event. Pokemon has confirmed that Pokemon Sword and Shield players in the US and Canada will be able to purchase Shiny Eternatus at GameStop, and Pokemon trainers in Australia and New Zealand will have to switch to EB Games. Since this Shiny Eternatus will only be offered for a limited time, players have just over a week to visit GameStop or EB Games to receive a powerful Mystery Gift.

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can receive Shiny Eternatus between September 18 and October 1 by receiving a Mystery Gift over the Internet with a unique password provided by EB Games and GameStop. The aforementioned Shiny Eternatus will be loaded as level 100 with Dynamax Cannon, Eternabeam, Sludge Bomb and Flamethrower moves offering a pretty comprehensive arsenal. As with other free offers offered by GameStop and EB Games in the past, Pokemon Sword and Shield players do not need any purchases to get Shiny Eternatus, and they can be provided with a code upon request.

In addition to the powerful attacks in the Eternatus movement set, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that this particular legendary Pokemon has a timid character and pressure ability that can further improve the tactics of the Pokemon Sword and Shield player. Eternatus has a combo type that combines Poison and Dragon, and he traditionally has high health, special attack, and speed, as well as lower attack, defense, and special defense to complete his stats. Given that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released this holiday season, there may not be many more Pokemon Sword and Shield GameStop giveaways before free Pokemon are given to Gen 9 players.

While some players may want to purchase the legendary Venomous and dragon-type Pokemon offered on GameStop, others have expressed disinterest in the 8th generation Pokemon that some fans already have. The brilliant aesthetics of Eternatus differs from the standard look in that the dark blue tones are replaced with more red ones in the palette, which makes the legendary Pokemon look like a flying crimson Stylix with hands.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are now available for the Nintendo Switch.