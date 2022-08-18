Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get a Free Victory

The Pokemon World Championship continues in 2022, and to celebrate the celebrations, the company is distributing Pokemon Victini games to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield players for free. There is nothing difficult in getting a mythical Pokemon of the 5th generation since the only thing players need is an Internet connection and a special code.

The code of the Pokemon Viktini Sword and Shield

The victim code is W0RLD22V1CT0RY. It was transmitted during the broadcast of the Pokemon World Championship, and it can only be used in the game until August 21, 2022.

Pokemon GO players can also exchange the code for a free Pokemon World Championship T-shirt. Code: WRGZRVKRR2M3.

RELATED: Pokemon Fans Discuss the Most Forgettable Legendary and Mythical Pokemon

How to Redeem the Viktini Code in the Pokemon Sword and Shield

players will need a save file to actually use the code in the Pokemon Sword and Shield, players will need a save file and they have to go through the opening of the game. They will need to use the Mysterious Gift option in the settings and then follow these instructions to get a Victini:

Open the menu using the X button. Click “Mysterious Gift” and select “Get a mysterious gift”. Now click Get with code/Password. Enter W0RLD22V1CT0RY. Choose a Victini gift. Victini will now appear in the squad of players. If the batch is full, it should appear in the player’s Pokemon storage on the PC.

The special Victory that players will receive will be level 50 with a Starfa berry, which increases the characteristics of the Pokemon when it finds itself in a difficult position during a battle.

Victini knows the following moves:

V-Create a Fire type attack with a power of 180. Lowers the user’s Speed, Ip. Protection and protection statistics. Zen-headbutt is a mental type technique with a strength of 80. This can make the target flinch. Work a regular type of Movement that increases Attack and Sp. Atk. Flame Charge is a fire type attack with a power of 50. Increases the user’s speed.

Statistics

Number of characteristics HP 185 Atk 143 Def 130 Speed 117 RPM 130 RPM 130

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available for Nintendo Switch.