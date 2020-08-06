Pokémon: Sword and Shield best selling game

The latest installment of Pokemon rises to the top of the Nintendo Switch top sellers and becomes the third best-selling in the main story.
Nintendo today shared the results of fiscal year 2020, in which it updates the number of sales accumulated by the Nintendo Switch exclusives. In addition to the amazing case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which in just six months has become the second best-selling game on the platform (with more than 22 million units), highlights the performance of Pokémon: Sword and Shield. Launched in late 2019, the latest installment in the Game Freak saga climbs to fifth place among Nintendo Switch exclusives and, even more importantly, scales to third place in the franchise ranking.
Top sales of the Pokémon saga
Both titles accumulate 18,220,000 units sold and have a good chance of reaching the second generation, that of Pokémon Gold and Silver. At the end of the day, it should be remembered that Sword and Shield have just received an expansion, The Isle of Armor, and are waiting for another one that will land in the fall of this year and will be called The Snows of the Crown. With still a lot of life ahead, we will see how far it reaches them and if, more than 20 years later, someone ends the reign of Lugia and Ho-Oh. This is the Top
Sales of the Pokémon saga to date:
- Pokémon Red, Green and Blue – 31,380,000
- Pokémon Gold and Silver – 23,100,000
- Pokémon Sword and Shield – 18,220,000
- Diamond and Pearl Pokémon —17,670,000
- Pokémon X and Y – 16,450,000
- Ruby and Sapphire Pokémon – 16,220,000
- Pokémon Sun and Moon —16,180,100
- Black and White Pokémon – 15,640,000
- Yellow Pokémon – 14,640,000
- Pokémon Omega Ruby and Sapphire – 14,270,000
- Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver – 12,720,000
- Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee – 12,030,000
- Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen – 12,000,000
- Pokémon UltraSol and UltraLuna – 8,770,000
- Pokémon Black and White 2 – 8,250,000
- Platinum Pokémon – 7,693,000
- Pokémon Emerald – 7,060,000
- Pokémon Crystal – 6,300,000