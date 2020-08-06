Pokémon: Sword and Shield best selling game

The latest installment of Pokemon rises to the top of the Nintendo Switch top sellers and becomes the third best-selling in the main story.

Nintendo today shared the results of fiscal year 2020, in which it updates the number of sales accumulated by the Nintendo Switch exclusives. In addition to the amazing case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which in just six months has become the second best-selling game on the platform (with more than 22 million units), highlights the performance of Pokémon: Sword and Shield. Launched in late 2019, the latest installment in the Game Freak saga climbs to fifth place among Nintendo Switch exclusives and, even more importantly, scales to third place in the franchise ranking.

Top sales of the Pokémon saga

Both titles accumulate 18,220,000 units sold and have a good chance of reaching the second generation, that of Pokémon Gold and Silver. At the end of the day, it should be remembered that Sword and Shield have just received an expansion, The Isle of Armor, and are waiting for another one that will land in the fall of this year and will be called The Snows of the Crown. With still a lot of life ahead, we will see how far it reaches them and if, more than 20 years later, someone ends the reign of Lugia and Ho-Oh. This is the Top

Sales of the Pokémon saga to date:

Pokémon Red, Green and Blue – 31,380,000

Pokémon Gold and Silver – 23,100,000

Pokémon Sword and Shield – 18,220,000

Diamond and Pearl Pokémon —17,670,000

Pokémon X and Y – 16,450,000

Ruby and Sapphire Pokémon – 16,220,000

Pokémon Sun and Moon —16,180,100

Black and White Pokémon – 15,640,000

Yellow Pokémon – 14,640,000

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Sapphire – 14,270,000

Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver – 12,720,000

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee – 12,030,000

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen – 12,000,000

Pokémon UltraSol and UltraLuna – 8,770,000

Pokémon Black and White 2 – 8,250,000

Platinum Pokémon – 7,693,000

Pokémon Emerald – 7,060,000

Pokémon Crystal – 6,300,000



