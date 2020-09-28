Pokémon Sword and Shield announces streaming news

Following the launch of the Isle of Armor, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company are working on The Snows of the Crown.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass will complete its roadmap when the second expansion goes on sale. Months after the arrival of La Isla de la Armadura, the first great downloadable content, it is Las Nieves de la Corona’s turn. The Pokémon Company announced that the expansion would be available in the fall, although there is no more specific date yet. Perhaps that question will be resolved in the streaming presentation that will take place on September 29.

Through social networks, the company has reported that the broadcast will begin at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In Mexico it can be viewed at 8:00 a.m., while in the United States (Washington) it can be followed from 9:00 a.m. Promise news about the Expansion Pass, but have not specified the contents of the presentation. As usual, it can be seen from the official Pokémon channels on YouTube.

A more narrative product

The main difference between the first expansion and Las Nieves de la Corona is that this second content will be more focused on the plot. The name was not chosen by chance, since players will have the opportunity to enter a snowy landscape similar to that of the Galar Wilderness Area. In such an inhospitable area and with winter temperatures, the communities help each other to be self-sufficient.

Calyrex, a hitherto unknown Legendary Pokémon, ruled the Galar region long ago. Delicate and light in appearance, each of his movements “is full of dignity and grace.” It is also a very intelligent creature. “It is said that he can see the past, present and future.”

Pokémon Sword and Shield went on sale in November 2019. The game, an exclusive for Nintendo Switch, is the second main title in the saga for the Kyoto hybrid console.



