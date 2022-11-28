Pokémon SV Guide – How to Get Galarian Meowth

The Galar variant of Meowt is available to all Pokemon trainers who play for Scarlet and Violet, but it’s not as easy as catching them in the wild. In this Pokémon SV guide, we will tell you how to get Galarian Meowth in the Paldea region.

Who is Galarian Meowth?

Galar Meow is a variant of the original Meow presented to us, which comes from the Kanto region. He comes from the Galar region, which was introduced to us in the games of the Sword and Shield franchise. This individual turns into a Perrserker upon reaching the 28th level. Although the Galarian Meowt has high attack and defense stats, there is nothing special about becoming part of your main team in the game.

The set of techniques of Galarian Meow and Perrserker is only slightly different from the usual and original Meow and Persian with a Metal Claw and a Metal Sound as some notable inclusions. The only important thing to pay attention to is the difference in appearance and characteristics.

Where can I get a Galar Meow?

This Pokemon is a gift from the language teacher Salvatore after you pass the language exam and help him heal the wounded Paumi who got into the academy. You should raise the level of your relationship by talking to your teacher every time you progress through the storyline, and you will get closer to him.

As in the previous generation Pokemon games, there will be some that will be caught only after completing a certain task or will be handed over to you by certain NPCs as you progress in the game. After a while, you will approach him and tell him that as a thank you for the help you provided, Salvatore will give you a level 5 Pokemon “Scratch Cat”, which only Fake Out, Hone Claw and Growl know.

There are many more Pokémon to be found and seen in the Paldea region.