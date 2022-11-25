Pokémon SV Guide – How to get a Gengar

This list (especially mine) of Pokemon guides will never be complete without my beloved purple chunky boy Gengar. In this Pokémon SV guide, we will tell you how to get a Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gengar remains one of the strongest special attackers in Pokemon games with his stunning 130 special attack base characteristic and 110 high speed. He can learn powerful techniques like Shadow Ball, Toxic and Hex, which makes Gengar a great addition to any team. However, note that Gengar is weak against dark and other types of ghosts, and he has a low defense score, which makes him a little easy to knock out.

How to get a Gengar in Scarlet and Violet?

Usually you can catch a Ghost, turn it into a Ghost and exchange it for a friend so that it turns into a Gengar. Fortunately, in “Scarlet and Violetta” in the city of Levinsia, there is a non-player character in front of the battlefield who needs a Pinkurchin, who will exchange you for a Ghost in return. The city of Levinsia is one of the cities where you participate in the battle for the gym on the Way to Victory, and this allows you to quickly get Gengar.

Where to get Pinkurchin?

You can only find Pinkurchin in a few areas, but it’s best to do it on the beaches near Levinsia in the Eastern Province (Zone 2). Take a ride on Corydon or Miraydon, jump across the river and head to the Sandbank. Pinkurchin is pretty hard to find, but if you really want to push this deal with Gengar that hard, patience is a virtue.

Most of the Pinkurchins you’ll find are at around level 20, so make sure you bring Pokemon of about the same level or use one with False Swipe.

Return to the NPC in Levincia City and exchange your newly captured Pinkurchin for her Ghost. Let the trade begin, and voila, you have your own chunky boy.

Return to the NPC in Levincia City and exchange your newly captured Pinkurchin for her Ghost. Let the trade begin, and voila, you have your own chunky boy.