Pokémon SV Guide – How to Develop Eevee

Eevee is a popular Pokemon that evolves into several different forms depending on the stone, friendship level, or time of day. In this Pokémon SV guide, we will talk about how to develop Ivi.

Where to get Evie?

Eevee remains a rare Pokemon even in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. It is rarely seen, and appears only in fields near Cortondo in the Southern Province and outside of the Medal in the Western Province in the Paldea region. If you arrive at Eevee’s habitat and don’t see anyone in the area, you can reset the spawn by going outside the boundaries of Cortondo or Medals and returning back. Be sure to jump into Corydon and Miraydon, run through the fields outside the city, then cross the border and rush back to repeat the process.

It will probably take you 10 to 15 minutes to finally meet Eevee, so make sure you catch him without fail. The best way when you encounter this Pokemon is to engage it in battle, lower its HP (or maybe use a Pokemon with a False Swipe movement), throw a pokeball to lock in the catch.

After you catch one Eevee, you can of course breed an Evie by pairing it with a Ditto to complete your Eevee-lution entries in Pokédex.

How to develop Ivi?

How to make Eevee develop in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the same way as in previous versions of the game. There are no new Eevee-lutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it’s pretty easy to turn Eevee into the desired Eevee-lution. That’s what Eevee can turn into and how:

Flareon: Use the Firestone

Jolteon: Use the Thunderstone

Vaporeon: use water stone

Glaceon: Use an ice stone

Lifeon: Use A Leaf Stone

Espeon: Raise the friendship level to 160 and raise the Eevee level during the day.

Ambreon: Raise the friendship level to 160 and upgrade Eevee at night.

Sylveon: Raise the friendship level to 160, teach Eevee a magic trick and raise his level by 1.

There are a lot more Pokemon to be found and seen in the Paldea area, and we have a lot more Pokémon SV guides like "How to Develop Eevee" on ClutchPoints Gaming! Be sure to keep checking to find out more. Good luck, Coach!