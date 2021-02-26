Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl, announced

These two editions had previously been leaked through images, but the Pokémon Presents event has revealed the first details.

The rumor had been hanging in the air for a long time, but confirmation has been slow to come. The Pokémon Direct event, which we have followed minute by minute on MeriStation, has served to confirm that the editions of the Sinnoh region will have a remake. It is about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, which reintroduces the fourth generation of creatures in a video game that has not been developed directly by GameFreak, but by ILCA. Both studios have collaborated to bring to life this reinterpretation of these games, which originally came out on Nintendo DS.

It will go on sale in late 2021.

Who is ILCA?

ILCA, Inc., responsible for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl for Nintndo Switch, owes these acronyms to the phrase “I Love Compuer Art.”; a small Japanese team specialized in taking specialized work from other large Japanese studios. Born in 2010 as a company in charge of CG video production, little by little they grew through commissions in film, animation and television, but progressively they were directed to the video game sector. Their knowledge and versatility in the field of technology has led, from the hands of Takuya Iwasaki, CEO, and Satoshi Takamori, CEO, to be chosen to support the development of works such as Code Vein (2019), NieR: Automata (2017), Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ( 2016) or Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (2013), among others.

The 25th anniversary of the saga

Pokémon Presents has been issued on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the saga. The Pokémon Company will commemorate the birthday despite the current complicated health situation. It joins other Nintendo sagas such as The Legend of Zelda and Metroid, which in these cases blow all 35 candles. The respective roadmaps have yet to be fully rolled out when it comes to the titles starring Link and Metroid, but the coaches can rest assured.

The saga created by Game Freak will not be short of video games in 2021. In addition to the aforementioned remakes, players will be able to enjoy New Pokémon Snap, a tribute to the Nintendo 64 title. This is not a remake, but a completely new adventure for Nintendo Switch.