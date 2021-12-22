Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Update 1.1.3: What Does It Include?

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl receive a new update dedicated to improving their stability. We tell you the official patch notes. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl received their 1.1.3 update this Wednesday, December 22. Nintendo Switch players who own any of these editions can update their copy to the latest version, which fixes some of the problems encountered in its first weeks on the market.

What does Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl update 1.1.3 improve?

Specifically, from the Japanese firm they point out that “some problems have been corrected” dedicated to making “the playable experience more pleasant”. The download only takes a few seconds to complete.

To update you must connect your Nintendo Switch to the internet. Return to the HOME menu (where the selection of your games appears) and click on the (+) button on your joy-con right above your Pokémon version. A menu will appear that includes Update among the options. As soon as the process is complete you will see that the recent version number has changed.