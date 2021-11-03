Pokémon Shiny Diamond And Shimmering Pearl: How To Get The Platinum Set

Pokémon Shiny Diamond And Shimmering Pearl: We tell you how to get the winter costumes of the Pokémon Platinum edition through the Mysterious Gift. Available for a limited time. With just a few weeks to go until the premiere of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl on Nintendo Switch, those interested in getting the remakes of the first editions of the Sinnoh region will be able to dress up in the costumes of Leon and Maya in the edition of Platinum Pokémon. We tell you how to get these costumes for the male and female character, available for a limited time.

How to get the Platinum Set in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

To obtain the Platinum Set in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, it will be enough to buy our copy of the game (indistinctly one of the two) and make sure we have an Internet connection on our Nintendo Switch; You do not need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Launch Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl and go to Mystery Gift from the menu once the game has started.

Then click Receive online by Monday, February 21, 2022.

Once you have the Platinum Set, you can change your clothes at the Metronomoda clothing store in Ciudad Rocavelo.

It should be said that the Mysterious Gift function is not unlocked until we have advanced approximately the first two hours of play, The Pokémon Company advances on the official web portal. In addition, the game must be updated to the latest version.