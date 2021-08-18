Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond Get News

Nintendo held today, August 18, another Pokémon Presents, which brought news about Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, the remakes of the fourth generation of the games in the series. As expected, the games will bring some familiar mechanics with a revamped gameplay, as well as some new interactions, check out the trailer:

In Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, the Contests return, but now they offer new ways to interact and mini-games to do well and win the contest ribbons. Another expanded feature is the Grand Underground, where players can dig fossils and build secret bases using new gameplay elements.

A new feature attached to Underground are special hidden locations that will be found in remakes. These areas vary according to the decoration of their secret bases and have more Pokémon to catch, including some that can only be found there.

Pokeball customization is also back, now with more options and a more interactive way to move items, taking advantage of the more advanced three-dimensional features of the Nintendo Switch. Speaking of customization, the player can also buy clothes and change hairstyles to change the coach’s appearance, a feature that has already been enshrined in the most recent games in the series.

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond arrive November 19 on Nintendo Switch.