Pokémon Scarlett & Violet Players Think Foucault’s New Starter Is Too Strong

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players have stated that the new Fuecoco fire starter is too strong.

Yesterday (November 24), the PokemonChallenges streamer took to Twitter after completing the Pokémon Violet “Nuzlocke” run in just 20 hours to express his concern about the new Pokemon.

If a player’s Pokemon loses consciousness during the passage of Nuzlocke, it is considered permanently dead and must be released into the wild. In addition, you can only catch the first Pokemon encountered in each area.

However, according to PokemonChallenges, running Scarlet & Violet with Fuecoco makes Nuzlocke’s task too easy. “Fuekoko is already the most broken starter in the history of Nuzlok,” he tweeted. “Solo covers five gyms, an e4 member and a champion. No other starter can match him in any game.”

“I recommend banning it for more interesting viewing,” he added.

“It’s so real. I played with Fuecoco for a while, but restarted it because it seems to me that I was playing in a simple mode,” the player wrote.

Another player pointed out that Fuekoko is “immune to normal and combat” movements, while another added that he has an incredibly powerful set of movements.

Released earlier this month (November 18), the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet game was a huge commercial success, despite complaints about the poor technical characteristics of the game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet even surpassed the sales of God of War Ragnarok in the launch week, collecting more than 10 million sales in just three days.

In a three—star review, NME wrote, “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a disappointing beast. If you’re a fan of poke, you won’t regret its technical problems and design flaws, but it’s impossible to recommend it when it seems so unfinished. There are good ideas here, but it seems it would be better if the Game Freak developer were given a little more time to refine the numerous ideas here.”

