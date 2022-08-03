Pokemon Scarlet; Violet’s legendary bikes can be ridden (because they are live bikes)

The legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are living vehicles that can transform into motorcycles, boats and airplanes.

As shown in today’s Pokémon Presents video, two new legendary Pokemon will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Corydon and Miraydon. All legendary Pokemon tend to have interesting abilities, but the next game in the series takes them one step further by making them mounts that can adapt to a variety of different landscapes in the new Paldea region.

On earth, Koraidon and Miraidon can act as a live bike for fast cross-country travel. Hitting the water, they will turn into a boat vehicle, and rising into the sky, they will see how the wings open. It seems that almost any terrain won’t be a problem for Corydon and Miraydon, as gameplay footage showed them climbing straight up steep cliffs, as well as over more conventional grass fields and gentle waves.

The Pokémon Company describes Scarlet and Violet as an open-world role-playing game, suggesting that wide open spaces will be an important aspect of the game, as was the case with the recent Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This may explain the need for a legendary Pokemon with such vehicle-like abilities.

It’s currently unclear if you get your legendary Pokemon at the beginning of the game, so it may be that Corydon and Miraydon are mid-game or late-game Pokemon, and you need to explore Paldea with more traditional modes of transport first.

We suggested that the legendary Scarlet and Violet cars could be vehicles back in June, when we also wondered if the gym would be decorated in a motorsport theme. For more information, check out the news that this will be a 4-player co-op game, as well as the Scarlet and Purple memes that have already begun to appear.

This story is developing…