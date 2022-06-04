Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starters: Upgrade the Game Boy Sprite

Just in time for the release of the new trailer, the starting elements of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet were redesigned in the form of classic Game Boy sprites. New starters for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet were revealed back in February when the first trailer was released. Their names are Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, starters of grass, fire and water types, respectively.

Just like when the starting parts from the previous games were revealed, the Internet immediately lit up with fans who commented on the design, wondering what their final evolutions would look like, and, of course, choosing which one they would want in their new Pokemon adventure. All this hype makes novice Pokemon a common subject for fan art, which is becoming more ambitious as more starter characters are added to the franchise. Social media sites like Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter already have countless fan art for these new beginner Pokemon.

Reddit user and artist The_Internet_Goblin has published pixel recreations of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly in the style of Pokémon Gold, Silver and Crystal for the Game Boy. The “Gold”, “Silver” and “Crystal” sprites kept simple color schemes, usually adhering to only two or three different primary colors. The_Internet_Goblin stayed true to this look, simplifying the starting color schemes, as well as making them more saturated so that they look exactly the same as on the Game Boy. These sprites exactly match the original design of the starters, but they look like they can fit right next to the original sprites.

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are being released for Switch, the sight of these Pokemon rendered in pixel format reminds fans of how far the series has come. While the Game Boy opened up new horizons in 1998, when Pokémon Red & Blue was first released with the powerful capabilities of Switch and other modern consoles, today the games of that era look rather modest in comparison with them. However, it should be remembered that it was such sprites that attracted the attention of millions to Pokemon and made them incredibly successful, as they are today.

With this warm reminder of the past combined with the question of how the whole game would look on a Game Boy, The_Internet_Goblin’s art immediately became a hit among fans. With all the revelations from the new trailer, perhaps fans can look forward to similar artwork for other new Pokemon. As the release date approaches, time will tell what else will be revealed.