Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Pros and cons of the exclusive Champion version

According to a new leak, future Pokémon Scarlet and Violet role-playing games may feature champions exclusive to the version, and the new Generation 9 feature will change the rules of the game for the Nintendo series. Despite the fact that Game Freak released a trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay in June, much is still unknown about the expected Gen 9 games. In July, rumors that there are exclusive versions of Champions in the new region spread on social networks after a major leak, which allegedly revealed many details about the upcoming Pokémon role-playing games.

In the second June trailer, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Game Freak introduced players to several Gen 9 features, such as a cooperative mode that allows up to 4 players to explore the map together, as well as exclusive versions of Pokémon Professors. . In Pokémon Scarlet, players will meet Professor Sada, who studies the ancient past, and Pokémon Violet users will meet Professor Touro, who is more focused on the future. According to a new leak, the new Pokemon professors may not be the only exclusive Gen 9 feature.

On July 11, the now-deleted Twitter account reportedly leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Gym Leaders in the form of a series of screenshots. Before deactivating his account, the mysterious user also claimed that the 9th generation champion was both male and female and was related to a mechanic. This information caused rumors among fans that there will also be champions exclusive to the version in the new region, as well as professors. Although only time will tell if the leak is true, here’s a breakdown of the pros and cons of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet having multiple Pokemon league champions.

The exclusive champion version can significantly improve Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The idea of several regional champions is not too extreme, given that in most classic Pokemon games, the Elite Four preceded the final battle for the championship. Returning to the 1st generation Pokémon Red and Blue role-playing games, the Game Freak series has also always relied on version-exclusive features such as trade development and regional exclusive appearance. However, despite these differences, many fans have come to the conclusion over the years that most Pokemon games are too similar to justify having two versions. This became even more evident with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2022, in which the multi-version format was completely eliminated and became even better for it.

Therefore, when the exclusive versions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Professors were first announced, players were excited, as it seemed that the 9th generation was finally moving in the direction of each version having significant differences between them. According to rumors, the champion feature exclusive to the version will raise the iconic mechanics of the Pokemon League champions to a new level and make each player’s game unique. Despite the fact that the videos are likely to remain the same, Game Freak can do a lot with the real personality of each champion so that both versions of the game really differ from each other.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seem to be doing this already, and each professor is set up to be completely different. Although it is difficult to say how big these differences will actually be, early marketing hints that each coach has a completely different worldview: Sada is immersed in the past, and Touro is more focused on the future. A Champion with an exclusive version can give many Pokemon fans the extra boost they need to play both versions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when Gen 9 is released this November.

Why Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, having an exclusive version of the champion, can be Bad

Despite the fact that she debuted more than a decade ago, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’s Sinno Champion Cynthia is still one of the most beloved characters of the series. The Gen 4 heroine not only has an epic Pokemon team, but her ferocious nature makes her one of the coolest champions of the franchise. Since the history of the Sinno region is more specific, Game Freak was able to create an incredible character with a unique backstory. Even in 2022, the role-playing games of 2010 are praised as the best scenarios of the franchise.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can fight to achieve this level of character if they have two champions to write for. Instead of one unique character, players can get two flat 9th generation main characters who lack depth due to being split between the two versions. In fact, this was the problem that Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire’s Hoenn Region faced in 2003, as there were two villains exclusive to the version of the Gen 3 games: Team Aqua and Team Magma. Instead of one epic villain like the Galactic Team of Sinno and Cyrus, the motives of Hoenn’s main antagonists seemed contrived and interchangeable.