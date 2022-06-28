Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Leak Spoils Potential New Regional Option

A new leak of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives fans the opportunity to take a look at the new Cherubi variant for the first time. Nintendo and Game Freak finally announced the long-awaited ninth generation of the main Pokemon games back in February, announcing that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet should be launched on the Nintendo Switch in November after a lot of rumors and speculation. Over the next few months, there will be a steady stream of new information related to these upcoming Pokemon games, and the more recent announcements of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet highlight the European setting of the open-world game, updated Pokemon centers and new professors who will help players on their journey to become the greatest Pokemon master in the world.

Of course, the main attraction of the Pokémon series has always been the titled collectible monsters themselves, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet already offer players a lot of new and interesting creatures with elemental power that you can catch, train and fight with them. The initial trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new starting trio from which trainers will have to choose at the beginning of their new adventure, and later shows that fans have met new types of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as the pig-like Lechonk and Legendary Koraidon and Miraydon. Attentive Pokemon fans also spotted the rarely seen Generation 1 Venonate in the second Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer earlier this month, and it looks like some other past Pokemon may be returning with intriguing new forms.

Reddit user s_samuu recently posted a supposedly leaked image of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on r/PokeLeaks (via Game Rant), which apparently shows an alternate form of Cherubi from Generation 4 resting on a grassy meadow. While a small grass-type Pokemon usually resembles a cherry, this new variant of Cherubi looks more like a bunch of grapes with multiple faces, which in turn may indicate an entire alternative evolutionary line of Pokemon for Cherubi and its secondary stage of Cherrim. However, even s_samuu admits that this alleged image may be a fake, and other Reddit users in the comments section of their post were quick to point out that the shadow cast by the Cherubi variant differs from those seen in the previously shown official Pokémon Scarlet. and purple frames.

Alternative versions of existing Pokemon that are tied to certain regions were introduced with Pokémon Sun and the Alola Moon region, and the subsequent Sword and Shield expanded this by introducing completely different branches of evolution – for example, this is the transformation of a steel-type Galar Meow into a Perserker instead of a classic Persian. Rumor has it that the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will continue the trend of giving existing Pokemon new variants, with the popular theory being that these new variants of Scarlet and Violet will be based on time, not region, and will show that some of the most popular in the series. famous creatures looked like in the past.

It is possible that this supposed 9th generation Cherubi variant could be an example of these new time-dependent forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, assuming that the overall leak of s_samuu is indeed genuine. If this is true, there may also be new versions of the 9th generation of the developed Cherubi Cherrym form in both its Overcast and Sunshine branches, which can be collected in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but this may not be confirmed for some time, as the latest generation of Pokemon games. nearing its launch this holiday season.