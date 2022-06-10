Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Is The Open World Legends: Arceus Wasn’t

The second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet showed that the Generation 9 role-playing game has a revolutionary feature that makes it a game with a much more open world compared to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In February, Game Freak announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be launched this year, with a trailer featuring the 9th generation starter Pokemon Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Quaxly. After months without updates, in June, developer Nintendo released a second trailer that gave players a first look at the region, including a new open-world feature that makes the design of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus map look tame.

In the second trailer of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players saw the Pokédex of the 9th generation with the debut of new Pokémon Pavmi, Smoliva and Lechonka. The three-minute video also introduced several features of the game, such as an exclusive version of Pokémon Professors and a collaborative online mode that allows up to four players to explore the map together. Nevertheless, the main opening of the trailer was the box art of the game, which gave players the opportunity to take a look at the legendary Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Corydon and Miraydon for the first time.

Despite the fact that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legends were of great importance, Game Freak also announced a major feature that makes Gen 9 the first real game in the series with an open world. When Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were first announced in February, The Pokémon Company hinted at this feature, stating that the upcoming game will have a “seamless” open map, through which players will be able to move from the wilderness to the city without restrictions. However, the new trailer revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also won’t have any plot restrictions that limit how players explore the map. Here are the new design changes that make Gen 9 a more open world than Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has no restrictions on the plot

After the debut of the second gameplay trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Game Freak announced that players will really be able to tackle the game’s plot in any order they choose. This means that coaches will be able to compete with the leaders of the region’s gyms in any order and will be able to explore the map without plot development. The new feature was described by The Pokemon Company in a statement that read: “Players can experience a new style of adventure with a world that you can explore at your leisure, rather than in the order dictated by history. Meet a variety of people and Pokemon, and adventure in the Pokemon world as you wish.”

This new game design is the biggest change the Pokemon series has ever seen, as it disrupts the linear story campaign that has existed since the first generation Pokémon Red and Blue. Considering that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also have a four-player co-op mode, Game Freak seems to really rely on the vast open world of the new region as they encourage players to really explore the map with complete freedom. Although Pokémon Legends: Arceus gave players some freedom to explore each of the game’s many locations, players actually had to go through several checkpoints before gaining full access to each map. For example, at the first level of the game, Cobalt Fieldlands, coaches are forced to meet with Warden Mai and Noble Pokémon Wyrdeer before they can continue moving deeper into the terrain.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a seamless open world, unlike Legends: Arceus

Although there were open-world levels in Pokémon Legends: in the Hisui region in Arseus, the game turned out to be quite linear, as players had to open each new location, completing the story. Compared to the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet open world feature, the Hisui region is now more like a group of small sandbox areas that players can explore throughout the game’s linear storyline. The strong emphasis in the game on repeatedly capturing the same Pokemon made the research feel less like players getting stronger, and instead was more about simply completing Hisui’s game pokedex. As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet focus more on players building a strong team for Pokemon battles, the 9th generation map instantly seems more open, as players will feel less tied to a certain area, as they will be encouraged to travel more instead.

Due to the fact that the new 9th generation region is completely open and seamless, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also seem more like an RPG compared to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Since trainers will be able to explore the entire map in any order of their choice, this could give players the opportunity to travel to places with stronger Pokemon to gain more experience points.