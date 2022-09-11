Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Why fans compare Brasius with the fiery emblem of Hubert Three Houses

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet only a few months away from release, Nintendo remains surprisingly tight-lipped about the content of future games. Fans had a chance to see only a few Pokemon, several game locations and only two gym leaders. Due to the lack of information, fans quickly put forward theories and created memes about famous characters. In particular, the leader of the Gym type Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Grass, Brassius, quickly gained popularity among fans due to his resemblance to another Nintendo character – Hubert from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Gym Challenge in Scarlet and Violet does not serve as the main plot, but is only one of three parallel stories taking place in the Paldea region. Players can choose to work out in gyms, fight huge Pokemon named Titans, or hunt for treasures, challenging the villainous Star team. Brasseus, one of the two gym leaders revealed at the moment, specializes in grass-type Pokemon and heads a gym in Artazon, a city full of blooming flowers. Although little is known about his identity from the only trailer shown, his appearance has led to comparisons to Hubert from Fire Emblem.

Brassius and Hubert are similar in appearance

Hubert von Westra is a character first introduced in the tactical strategy game Fire Emblem: Three Houses. He is a servant of Edelgard from the House of the Black Eagle and opens as a playable character only if the player decides to teach this house. Hubert stands out among the students with a haggard, constantly tired look, a somewhat sloppy hairstyle that completely hides one eye, a lack of eyebrows and a typical frowning expression. His appearance became a source of jokes among fans of the game, as they believed that he looked too old to be an Academy student. When Hubert received a redesign for the spin-off Musou Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, new jokes followed about his rumpled clothes and even a messy hairstyle.

Brasseus looks similar to Hubert, with a hairstyle covering one eye, bags under his eyes and a tall, thin build, which makes him look older than he really is. Like Hubert, he is usually depicted as frowning or angry, and he appears tired because of his shadowed eyes. Immediately after the disclosure of Brasseus, fans began to calm him down with “Paldin Hubert”, a reference to the regional forms of Pokemon that have appeared in the series since Pokemon Sun and Moon. Since Brassius is the leader of the grass-type gym, some fans have also joked that he is a fusion or child of Hubert and another character of the Three Houses, Bernadette von Varley, who grows carnivorous plants as a hobby.

Brasseus may share Hubert’s strict nature

Very little is currently known about Brasseus’ identity, as the gym leader was only shown briefly in one trailer. However, fans speculate that he may have a strict or even sadistic nature due to the vine-like whip he wears on his hip and uses for dramatic gestures. It seems that he is eager to fight with the player, willingly using the phenomenon of Terastala to make his Pokemon stronger. It is also possible that the leader of the grass-type gym may have a hidden softer side, since his team includes Smoliv, a Pokemon that is usually portrayed as shy and nervous. In addition, the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website calls Brassius a “Green Virtuoso”, possibly implying that he is an extremely talented Pokemon trainer and fighter.

If the hints that Brassius may be a strict but very talented character with a hidden sweet side are true, then his personality will match Hubert, as well as his appearance. Hubert looks intimidating, and many other characters say they are afraid of him. He is a somewhat sadistic dark magician who is not afraid to use torture and other behind-the-scenes methods against the enemies of Edelgard. However, he is secretly very caring and devoted to the other members of the Black Eagle House and can even be quite romantic when paired with another student or player character.

Scarlet and Violet depict the Academy, arranged as an Emblem of the Three Houses Fire

Fan discussion of the similarities between Brasseus and Hubert was particularly notable because earlier trailers showed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be presented at the academy, where the player character would study and participate in the school’s “Treasure Hunt” event. Fans were quick to draw a comparison with Three Houses, in which the player assumes the role of a teacher and instructs students of the chosen faculty. It remains to be seen whether Brasseus will play a role in the game academy setting, but if he does, comparisons with Hubert may be even more relevant than previously thought.