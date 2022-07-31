Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What are future/ancient forms?

Pokemon fans are looking forward to the next installment of the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although most of the new games are still a secret, Game Freak has demonstrated, among other things, the starter Pokemon. Quaxly is a cute, duck-like Water-Type starter, Fuecoco is a feisty Fire-Type starter, and Sprigatito is a Grass-Type feline starter. In addition, the players saw two legendary Pokemon, Corydon and Miraydon. There has been a lot of speculation about where the game will take place, and using hints from the trailer, some fans have suggested that the next region could be inspired by Spain.

While some gamers are patiently waiting for official updates, other gamers have turned to leaks to learn more about the upcoming game. Fortunately for them, there have been a lot of leaks around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Among the many leaks from various sources that should be taken with a grain of salt, there are claims that the game will feature what have been called ancient and future forms of Pokemon. These Pokemon forms suggest that players learn more about time travel and evolution.

Leaks surrounding the Future and ancient forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gamers really wanted to know more about the upcoming game, although Game Freak kept its project extremely secretive. However, gamers still get information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through leaks, with most of it coming from a Twitter user and a CentroLeaks summary account. The account is quite trusted because it has a good track record with leaks of past Pokemon titles, including Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

According to CentroLeaks and other leaks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature Pokemon varieties known as ancient and future forms. Although they are related to existing Pokemon, they differ from regional variants in that they have their own numbers and names in Pokedex. The leader claimed that Jigglypuff, Amungus, Misdriavus and Volkarona receive ancient forms, while Deliberd, Hariyama and Gallad receive future forms, and Salamens and Tiranitar receive either future or ancient forms. Presumably, past forms are exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and future forms are exclusive to Pokemon Violet. According to the source, these forms have high characteristics and have traveled through time.

A lot of other information has leaked about the upcoming game. The leader claimed that the following Pokemon will also receive new evolutions: Primeape (whose latest evolution is Fighting/Ghost), Wooper, Girafarig (presumably psychic type evolution), Dunsparce and Bisharp. They also stated that the game will introduce the concept of convergent species, that is, Pokemon that look like other species but are not related to them. This idea is largely borrowed from the idea of convergent evolution in biology. Similar to future and ancient forms, convergent Pokemon will also have their entries in Pokedex. According to the source, Diglett is one of the Pokemon that will have a convergent form.

Scarlet and Violet will show some attention to Tauros, as he will presumably have three different forms, each of which will live in different parts of the region. One form will be of the combat type, and the other two forms will have a double type, although the types have not yet been disclosed. Wooper will also have a regional form. Also, one Pokemon will be able to follow the player, although they will not be able to follow the players indoors. There is also bad news for gamers who love player customization, as an insider claimed that Trainer customization is limited, and all clothing options are school uniforms.

How ancient and future forms can be used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All of this seems to be consistent with other leaks that suggest Pokemon will be able to travel through time. Scarlet and Violet can use time travel to allow players to interact with ancient and future forms of Pokemon. Stories that decide to include time travel should always do so carefully, as it is very easy to get plot holes and logical omissions. This may possibly hint at why the leader called the ancient and future forms “paradoxical Pokemon”.

The leaks also suggest that evolution will also play a big role in the upcoming game. Evolution has always been important as players train their Pokemon to become stronger and eventually evolve into a stronger form. However, the mechanisms underlying evolution have always been mysterious, especially when they involved evolution stones and other strange methods.