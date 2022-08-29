Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tease New Paldea Location, Leaked Pokemon

There are less than three months left before the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and yet only 12 new Pokemon from Paldean Pokedex have been confirmed. Considering that reliable leaks suggest that there are about 109 new Pokemon in the region, this seems incredibly strange. However, perhaps Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have decided that it’s time to more actively sell new creatures that will appear in games.

Pokemon’s official Twitter account recently shared a teaser of Scarlet and Violet, which depicts a forest drawn with something like archery circles and other simplified drawings. From the point of view of history, the report suggests that these images were taken by a Paldinsky photographer, and the images attracted a lot of attention from the residents of this region. Of course, this teaser, as shown below, has a lot of fans talking about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It looks like this is a teaser for a painted forest in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. This makes sense given the region’s connection to Spain and the fact that the Omagh Forest, a real-life forest, is located in the Basque Country (a region in the Bay of Biscay located between Southern France and Northern Spain). Of course, it will be interesting to visit in the game, but it raises the question of what drew these trees.

Immediately, many Pokemon fans switched to Smeargle as a “Pokemon artist”. However, judging by all the well-known leaks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Smeargle is not included in the Pokedex Paldean. Of course, there is another explanation based on the leaks discovered so far. All leaks should be treated with a degree of skepticism, but they come from reliable sources such as Riddler Hu and Kaka. So anyone who doesn’t want more than an official teaser should TURN BACK NOW.

Possible spoilers AHEAD

According to the massive leak of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, there is an undisclosed Pokemon that is currently called “lemur spray”. It is likely that the Pokemon responsible for coloring this forest is a lemur spray. After all, lemurs often live on the forest floor, and many of these drawings are located low above the ground. In addition, shortly after this teaser, Khu published “aiai”, which is probably a reference to the lemur species “ai-ai”.

Although these are just assumptions about leaks, Hu said that there will be several “regional fakes” in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but in fact only two are known: Diglett and Tentacruel. Then it is possible that this splatter lemur is a regional fake that may look very similar to Smirgle, despite the fact that it is not actually Smergl. Of course, all this remains to be seen, but hopefully Game Freak and The Pokemon Company will shed light on this teaser soon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on Switch.