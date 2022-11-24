“Pokémon Scarlet” and “Violet” surpassed the sales of “God of War Ragnarok” in the launch week in 3 days

The games have sold a combined 10million copies.

Despite complaints about the game’s poor technical performance, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were a huge commercial success, surpassing the sales of God of War Ragnarok in the launch week in just three days.

The news comes from sales data released by Nintendo, which showed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold a total of more than 10 million copies in the first three days after their launch on November 18.

This compares with the launch week of God of War Ragnarok, when 5.1 million copies were sold, according to a PlayStation post. Ragnarok is the fastest selling first batch of PlayStation in the company’s history, which indicates the huge popularity of Pokemon.

However, Scarlet and Violet were particularly successful. The games surpassed not only the previous installment of the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but also the most successful global weekend in Nintendo’s history.

While they were well received by critics, fans and critics have harshly criticized Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for their performance issues, and a number of the games’ eye-catching bugs went viral on Twitter shortly after launch. Games suffer from a variety of problems, from erratic frame rates and drawing distances to some frankly strange bugs — problems that seem to be compounded in the multiplayer mode of the game.

At the same time, God of War Ragnarok doesn’t have such performance issues, and it was just as warmly received, earning four stars in the NME review. While we were disappointed that Ragnarok doesn’t bring a lot of innovation compared to the 2018 God of War reboot, the game’s artwork and combat system still received a lot of praise.

