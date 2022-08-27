Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter plush toys are on sale

The hype around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next two releases of the main series of the Pokemon franchise, continues to grow. Arriving at the Nintendo Switch on November 18, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will offer fans of the series dozens of new Pokemon to collect. However, it will take a long time before there are two new Pokemon games. Fortunately, Pokemon trainers now have the opportunity to get them earlier. In particular, Pokemon Center now sells plush toys for beginners Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

On Friday morning, the official Pokemon Twitter account announced that plush toys for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokemon have gone on sale. Individual plush toys for Fuecoco, Quaxly and Sprigatito can now be purchased at Pokemon Center, an online Pokemon merchandise store in the United States. Although there are no warnings about limited availability, past stuffed Pokemon sold out relatively quickly and returned slowly.

As for more specific purchase information, each of the three plush toys currently costs $15.99. It’s a bit more expensive than a similarly sized stuffed Pokemon of the same size, which is about 7 inches tall. Please note that Pokemon Center requires a $20 purchase before it offers free shipping, otherwise there are additional costs of about $6. So Pokemon fans may want to get an extra plush toy, a pin, or a few collectible cards to cross the free shipping mark.

After ordering, Pokemon Center explains that order processing takes about 1-2 days and then 5-9 days for delivery. Thus, those who buy plush toys should expect them to arrive in about 1-2 weeks. The Pokemon Center also offers a refund of purchases within 30 days of delivery if Pokemon trainers choose a different starter.

In addition to the three standard stuffed Pokemon for beginners, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Center also sells Fuecoco, Quaxly and Sprigatito versions in the form of a key chain. These are much smaller versions of each plush toy, about 4 inches tall, and they have a plastic clip attached to them, connected by a rope. These plush versions of key chain starters cost just $10.99 apiece.

Pokemon fans who used to buy plush toys at the Pokemon Center probably know what they are getting into, but new buyers should know that these are small toys that can be hugged. They are by no means the size of a pillow, although larger plush toys are sold from time to time in the Pokemon Center. However, even a small plush toy should help make it a little easier to wait for the arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on Switch.