Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Show Graphic Gameplay Footage

Pokemon Company recently introduced a brand new Pokemon Venomous to the world / A normal Grafaiai type with a video made to look like a nature documentary. Grafaiai is making its debut in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, and now fans can watch a brief gameplay video to see how it looks in the games themselves.

The gameplay video of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai is short, but it shows what Pokemon looks like in the open world of the Paldea region. In the clip, you can see how Grafayi licks his hands and draws on objects, thus spreading his poisonous mucus. According to the legends of Graphai, the smell of poison attracts Pokemon like Beetles and paralyzes them, making them easy prey for the so-called Toxic Monkeys.

The video also shows Grafaiai in a Pokemon battle against Jumpluff. Jumpluff is a grass/flying type Pokemon that was first introduced to the Pokemon franchise back in the Generation 2 games, and it will reappear in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, the video ends before Pokemon fans see the end of the battle, but it shows that Grafayai is using some kind of poison-type attack.

What’s especially interesting about this video is that it happens during the day. Shortly after The Pokemon Company released the original Grafaiai video, it also updated the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website, adding more details about the creature. The description of the graph on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website confirmed that it is a nocturnal creature, which led to some speculation that it can only be caught at night. This would be far from the first Pokemon whose appearance depended on the change of day and night, but if this video is any indication, it seems that this is not the case.

Grafaiai is just one of the new Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Neither Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company have revealed the full list of new Pokemon that will appear in the new games, but reputable insiders have suggested that by the time all is said and done, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have more than 100 new Pokemon. If this is true, then the vast majority of the new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have not yet been revealed to the public, and it is unclear when such a disclosure may take place.

There are rumors that a presentation of Nintendo Direct will take place in the very near future, and if these rumors are confirmed, perhaps fans will learn about the new pokemon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon at the event.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.