Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Should Give 4th Generation Monsters a Breather

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will appear on the Nintendo Switch in just over three months, and The Pokemon Company recently released the third trailer for these debut Gen 9 games. There was a lot of important information in this trailer, for example, the disclosure of the phenomenon of Terastal as a combat trick or the fact that players will be able to ride legendary boxes while exploring the Paldea region. Three new Pokemon also briefly appeared, including Paldin Whooper, the first officially introduced regional form for Gen 9.

Much of the trailer was also devoted to showcasing returning creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which allowed players to compile a list of all the old Pokemon that are confirmed to be returning to Gen 9 — so far. This can help players prepare their teams for the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although many fans often use mostly new creatures from any region. Looking at the current Paldinsky pokedex, some generations have a rough one in terms of the number of creatures, while others, such as generation 4, may have too many representatives.

Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Don’t Need More Gen 4 Monos

While the generation with the most Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at the moment is Generation 1, as there are a total of 32 creatures from Pokemon Red and Blue, Generation 4 is the second largest with 28 pocket monsters available. The reason this is especially bad for Gen 4 is that both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus have been released recently and will be available on the same console as Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were remakes of Gen 4 that came out on Switch in November 2021, and since they were remakes, they ended up including a full regional Pokedex for the Sinno region. This includes all legendary and mythical Pokemon, as well as events that allowed all Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players to get Shaymin and even Arceus. Moreover, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released in January 2022, which mainly features Pokemon of the 4th generation, since the action takes place in the Hisui region — an older iteration of Shinno.

Having at least 28 confirmed Pokemon from the 4th generation as part of Pokedex for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will apparently be limited to 400 to 500 entries before any DLC, is not ideal for fans who have played other recent releases. . Especially unnecessary is the addition of creatures to Gen 9, such as the Starly and Shinx lines, which are early Pokemon Route Gen 4, which are often part of any Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus teams.

It probably doesn’t help that Gen 4 has many pre-evolutions and evolutions of existing pocket monsters in its regional Pokedex, so having Pokemon like Murkrow and Magnemite in Gen 9 means that their Gen 4 evolutions will also be present. Although 28 Gen 4 Pokemon is a lot, it’s probably not even all of them, and over time, Paldean Pokedex will have more in both base games and DLC. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should give 4th generation creatures a breather and instead reproduce more Pokemon that haven’t been in the Switch titles yet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.