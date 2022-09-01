Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal New Pokemon ToxicMonkey Grafaiai

Over the past few days, The Pokemon Company has been teasing the addition of a brand new Pokemon to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet list. It was teased that this new Pokemon would have a graffiti trick, and now we know a lot more about what exactly this new Pokemon brings to the table. Toxic Monkey Pokemon Grafaiai has been officially unveiled for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and The Pokemon Company has released a teaser video in the style of a nature documentary to help introduce it to the world.

The official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website reveals even more details about Grafaiai, confirming that it is a “moody Pokemon” who loves solitude. He is classified as a Poison/normal type Pokemon with Unburden and Poison Touch abilities. The previously mentioned graffiti trick is related to his poisonous saliva, when he licks his hands to cover them with poisonous mud, which he then uses to draw trees. Grafaya’s saliva attracts Pokemon bugs, paralyzing them so he can eat them. Graphai’s saliva appears to change color depending on what he eats, but it’s unclear whether this is mere knowledge of Pokedex or will play a role in the actual gameplay.

The drop-down video shows how Grafayi eats berries, and also notes how the Pokemon’s diet changes the color of its saliva. It’s possible that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to manipulate the Graphai’s saliva depending on what they feed him in the game, although fans will have to wait and see on this front.

What’s also interesting about Grafaiai is that it’s a nocturnal Pokemon. As is the case with most open worlds, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region is expected to have a day-night cycle, so perhaps trainers will be able to catch this Pokemon only at night. This wouldn’t be the first time a Pokemon game has used a day-night cycle to determine which Pokemon are available at any given time, so it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.

Information about Grafaiai should reassure fans while they wait for more substantial news about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. By a happy coincidence, rumors from reputable industry insiders suggest that a new Nintendo Direct event may take place in the very near future, and since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the two biggest Switch releases this year, you need to imagine that they will appear on the show.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.