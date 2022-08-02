Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Prove that Mega-Evolutions will Never Return

Pokemon fans are looking forward to the next installment of the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are already several questions related to the game, and gamers want to learn more about the new Pokemon region and the creatures inhabiting it. Perhaps most of all, fans are desperate to know which new fighting tricks will be introduced and which old tricks will be carried over.

Mega Evolutions were well received when they were introduced in the sixth generation as they opened the door for new Pokemon designs and made some forgotten Pokemon competitive. However, leaks and rumors suggest that Mega Evolution will not return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, this is not a cause for concern, since it can be replaced by another amazing trick.

Pokemon X and Y represent Mega Evolutions

Each generation of Pokemon retains the basic formula of the gameplay, but introduces new mechanics and tricks to keep it fresh. In Pokemon X and Y, Game Freak has added many new features in addition to Fairy-Type to balance the incredible power of Dragon-Type Pokemon. The catch for the generation was Mega Evolutions, which were presented through an exciting plot. As players explore the Kalos region, they will learn about Mega Evolutions, a unique form that Pokemon can take, which gives them great power. It is said that Pokemon can achieve mega-evolution only if they have a strong connection with their trainer.

To use Mega Evolutions, players must have a Key Stone, and Pokemon must have the correct Mega Stone. Everything happens a little differently for Reikwaza, who does not need a Mega Stone to achieve Mega Evolution, but instead only needs to learn the Dragon Ascent movement. During battles, players can Mega Evolve one Pokemon once, and if used correctly, this can quickly change the course of the battle. Mega evolved Pokemon has higher characteristics and sometimes gets a new type.

When Mega Evolution was introduced, fans cheered them, especially because they brought attention back to some past favorites that got a cool new design. This includes Charizard, who turns black after Mega Evolution, Ampharos, who turns Electric/A dragon Type, and a MUTVO that becomes incredibly viable on the competitive scene. Mega Evolutions were not a one-time trick, and they reappeared in subsequent generations, although it seems that The Pokemon Company is ready to abandon this feature.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may not have mega-evolutions

The next generation of Pokemon is still a few months away, but it seems that gamers already know a lot about it thanks to pop-up leaks. Most of the leaks came from @CentroLeaks, a Twitter account with a successful record of leaking information about previous Pokemon games, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. According to the account sources, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will not have Mega Evolutions.

Mega Evolution fans may be disappointed by this, but it makes sense regarding Pokemon’s long-term goals. With each new generation, new tricks appear in games. However, too many tricks stacked on top of each other would ruin the competitive side of things. Leaks suggest that instead of Mega Evolutions Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will present a new trick called Crystallization.

In crystallization, players transform Pokemon into some kind of crystal form using a ball that they receive from a character named Nemone. NPCs will also be able to use this ability on their Pokemon. Although the insider does not yet know all the details related to Crystallization, @CentroLeaks claims that he is offering a Type boost. Like Mega Evolutions, crystallized Pokemon will look different. Information about the leak has not yet been confirmed by The Pokemon Company or Game Freak, so it should be treated with distrust.

Mega Evolutions were a nice addition to Pokemon, which changed the dynamics of battles and gave rise to new interesting Pokemon designs. However, it doesn’t look like they will be a permanent element in the series, and eventually they will have to give way to other tricks. I hope the replacement will be just as attractive.

The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled for November 18, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.