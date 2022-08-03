Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Present a New Regional option for Wooper

This morning, Nintendo and Game Freak shared the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet videos. Pokemon Presents devoted most of its time to the two upcoming Pokemon games from the main series, revealing new gameplay details regarding upcoming role-playing games. However, only a few new Pokemon were discovered during the show. The list of new Pokemon includes the first regional form for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing Paldin Whooper, whom Pokemon fans jokingly call “Duper”.

Like the past regional forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Sun and Moon, Paldean Wooper is similar to the original version, but with some extra flair. In the case of Paldin Whooper, instead of being water/earth type Pokemon, they are poison/earth type Pokemon. This is because the Paldean form of the Whooper lives on land, not in water, where it uses a poisonous film for protection.

Otherwise, Paldin Whooper is very similar to its original counterpart. Visually, the Whooper Paldin is brown, with antennae of a different shape, but otherwise the same big mouth and small eyes. Paldin Whooper will also have the ability to “Absorb Water”, as in the original. However, instead of a Damp, it will have a Poison Point corresponding to its new Poison type.

There is currently no official announcement on whether the evolution of the Whooper will also have a Paldine form. Quagsire supports the Wooper type as a water/land type Pokemon. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Paldean Quagsire was also included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Poison/Ground type. However, it should be noted that there are rumors that Paldin Whooper is evolving into a completely different Pokemon, and not into a Quagsair. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

For those who don’t know, Paldea is the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Violet events will take place. This was another announcement made at today’s Pokemon Presents presentation. It was previously known that the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet setting would be based on Spain, but only now has the name of the region in the universe been confirmed — Paldea. It has also been confirmed that Paldea will be an open world, so Pokemon trainers can visit the corners of Paldea whenever they please.

It should be noted that Paldin Whooper is explicitly stated as a Pokemon of a regional form. This is not one of the long-standing rumors about convergent species/regional fakes that have been renamed Pokemon with minor visual changes and new types. Expect a lot more news about other new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon, whether they are regional forms, convergent species or completely original, in the coming months.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.