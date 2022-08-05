Pokemon Scarlet and Violet paintings reveal the map of the Paldea region

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have been waiting for a long time to learn more about the new region they will explore in the upcoming games. Fortunately, in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, there were some answers confirming the name of the new region and giving fans a chance to take a look at some of the areas that are represented in it.

Shortly after the release of the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the Pokemon Company published a detailed map of the Paldea region. While the Galar region in Pokemon Sword and Shield was more vertical in design, the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a round shape. It looks like there will be a lot of biomes in it: a desert area, numerous grassy fields, hills, a port on the ocean, snowy mountain peaks, a lake and much more.

One of the most striking features of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paldea region map is the huge swirling vortex in its center. It seems likely that this area will be of great importance to the story, although details about exactly what it is and what it entails have not yet been revealed. Perhaps more information about this particular area will not be revealed until players have the opportunity to go through the history of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on their own.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paldea Region Map

In addition to demonstrating the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region, the latest trailer for the games also showed that players actually have to go through three different storylines. One of these storylines is the traditional story of the Pokemon game, in which you need to defeat eight different gym leaders and become the champion of the region. The other two stories have not been described in detail, but it is possible that one of them will lead players to the center of the map of the Paldea region to find out what this huge vortex is and what it can mean for the game world.

It’s also worth remembering that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are an open—world experience, which means players are free to go anywhere once they start their adventure. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can go straight to the vortex in the center of the map of the Paldea region, but it is also possible that this area will be blocked until some plot requirements are met. Fans will have to wait for more information to know for sure.

Judging by the official map illustration, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region looks pretty big, and it will be interesting to see how big it is when players can explore it on their own later this year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.