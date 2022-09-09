Pokemon Scarlet and Violet May have Overdone the Armarouge and Ceruledge designs

The fifth Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was recently released, which contains excerpts from three main storylines that players will be able to go through at their own pace while exploring the Paldea region. The first of the three Pokemon Scarlet and Violet storylines is the so-called “Path of Legends”, which tells about the search for a rare ingredient called Herba Mystica, which is apparently connected to a mysterious group of Pokemon called Titans, each with its own lair scattered around the world. area. Then the players have a typical gym challenge that will lead them to a battle with the elite four and the champion. Finally, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will present their own villainous team in the form of Team Star, which players will have to confront.

The trailer also showed off some new critters, including a Pokemon crab named Clough and two fire-type knights exclusive to the version that the leaders talked about a few months ago. Actually, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Fire types are an interesting concept because they come from the same pocket monster, but then evolve differently depending on the version of the game, and they are both humanoids. Pokemon Scarlet’s exclusive creature is called Armarouge, and it’s a hybrid of fire and psyche that can turn the shoulder pads on its armor into a cannon capable of firing powerful projectiles. The exclusive Pokemon Violet monster is Ceruledge, a fiery and ghostly Pokemon that has blades on its hands and is more agile than its counterpart.

The trend of “humanizing” Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have Gone Too Far

Humanoid Pokemon are not new to the series, and a great example comes from Gardevoir and Gallad, with the latter having an even more humanoid design due to the posture and limbs of the fighter. This design philosophy has become even more evident in recent years, when creatures like Pokemon X and Y’s Greninja or Pokemon Sun and Moon’s Incineroar debuted, and even more so with the three starting Pokemon Sword and Shield. Again, one of the principles of the process of developing starter Pokemon and their evolution in Game Freak is to make them evolve in such a way that they reflect people and how they change in the process of growing up.

That’s why a Pokemon like Litten, who is a cute feline creature, eventually turns into a full-fledged tiger-like fighter. This concept makes sense because it means that young trainers playing Pokemon games may have the feeling that they are growing up with their Pokemon, which they would experience with real pets. However, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Armarouge and Cerulage, immediately became associated with the characters of Megaman by fans online, and this is because their design makes them even more humanoid than other existing Pokemon.

The parallel with Megaman arose quite naturally thanks to the Armaruzha cannon, but memes in this case reveal the basic truth that Game Freak may have overdone the design of these new Pokemon. Both Armarouge and Ceruledge have clear human features and proportions, which makes them stand out as potential NPCs compared to the silhouette of the main character from the trailers. These new exclusive versions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are not exactly like Pokemon, at least in the traditional sense.

Even humanoid creatures, such as the aforementioned Incineroar, retained characteristics that also uniquely made them Pokemon, be it wild appearance, otherworldly traits or similar attributes. In the case of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Armarouge and Ceruledge, these elements are there, but they are not as important as usual, and at first glance these two Pokemon may seem like characters from another franchise. This is an interesting direction for the series’ approach to humanoid monsters, but it raises the question of whether this should become a trend in the future or remain a one-time experiment.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.