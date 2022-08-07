Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks talked in detail about the pseudo legendary type of dragon

There are three months left before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and so far only three trailers have been released. There’s still a lot of information fans want to know, but it seems Game Freak and the companies involved are keeping their cards to themselves for now. Because of this, many turned to rumors and leaks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some of which turned out to be legitimate, while others were not. However, the latest rumor is interesting and details pseudo-legendarity for a new generation.

For the uninitiated, pseudo—legendary are extremely powerful Pokemon that are almost or mostly as strong as legendary ones. They often end up being an autonomous three-stage evolutionary type of Dragon of the region, with the exception of Tyrannitar and Metagross. Dragon-type pseudolegends include Dragonite, Salamence, Garchomp, Hydreigon, Goodra, Kommo-o, and Dragapult. Rumors about the latest Pseudolegendary come from Kaka, and they were shared by other community members, and Kaka’s rating is decent, but not the best.

However, according to Kaka, the last dragon type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will somehow be based on Sushi. This apparently means it will be a water/dragon type, but there is no way to know and no other details have been provided. Sounds like a working idea, depending on the approach, as it could be something like a Dragon segment similar to some sushi rolls. It’s an unusual design, but again, Game Freak proves time and time again that it doesn’t mind being weird with the design. Drampa, Gudra and other types of dragons certainly prove this.

Fans will have to wait and see if this leak turns out to be legitimate or not, and given how fragmented each Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has been, it’s unlikely that it will be confirmed too soon. Indeed, many would like Game Freak to be more generous with the generation, as it seems to be in a strange position overall. For example, now it is very difficult to decide which name to choose. There are several Pokemon Scarlet and Violet exclusives known, but considering that the new Pokemon pool is small and other details are even smaller, this is a difficult question right now.

However, the pseudo—legendary is probably available in both versions, and even if it’s not based on sushi, the dragon-type pseudo-legendary is a win-win option. Why Pokemon based on sushi in the Spanish region of Paldea is a big question, but then again, there are stranger things in the Pokemon world.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.