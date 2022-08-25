Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks Are Essentially Game Freak Marketing

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released in less than three months, and although The Pokemon Company has already released four trailers, very little is officially known about Gen 9 games, especially in terms of new pocket monsters. Three months after the launch of Pokemon, Scarlet and Violet have introduced only 12 new Pokemon, which is a strikingly low number for a huge franchise that is releasing an important entry in its main series very soon. This can be even more discouraging if you look at which Pokemon were actually discovered, since three of these 12 are starter ones, two are legendary, and one is their sublegendary pre—evolution, leaving only six monsters from the list. the equation.

Most of the information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at the moment comes not from official channels, but from several leaks and rumors that have begun to appear on the network for several months. Many of them are taken from a reliable source in the person of Riddler Khu, the leader who correctly described the main features and new Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus long before the game was released. Now that there’s a news drought in what was supposed to be the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet disclosure cycle, leaders like Riddler Khu have eventually become the primary marketing for Gen 9 games thanks to everything being revealed before launch.

How Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks Caused a Stir Before Release

Although the silence of The Pokemon Company itself may be a marketing strategy that has been used to a less extreme extent with both Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it can do more harm than good to Gen 9 games. The only thing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans know more about is the phenomenon of Terastic and how it works, since both the third and fourth trailers examined its main aspects. For example, during the two August trailers, instructors went from not knowing anything about this trick to finding out what it is and how it works.

And yet, Game Freak underestimates Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans who want to create their teams before the release date of the games, since very few new pocket monsters have been introduced so far. Creating a team is part of the experience in Pokemon games, and planning it before launching allows players to target certain areas of the game to find the right creatures as soon as possible, and this decision often comes down to either strategy or aesthetics – or a mixture of both.

Since the exact number of new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seems to be about 105, of which 84 are unique Gen 9 species, 5 are evolutions of different generations and 16 are Paradox Pokemon, knowing 12 of these monsters is very little. However, thanks to the leaks, fans now know everything about Pokedex Gen 9 as far as the overall design and type combinations are concerned, and their input seems to be the right marketing team for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Perhaps The Pokemon Company was too generous with the Pokemon Sun and Moon disclosure cycle, since everything about the games was revealed long before their release, but the opposite approach may be bad for the same reasons. For example, the new fire Pokemon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are a great concept based on leaks, as they represent separate evolutions of the same basic creature representing a warrior and a sword, but this could be a much more effective piece of information if revealed through official channels. Four trailers aren’t necessarily too few for a new Pokemon game, but their content didn’t match the hype shown by the community when Gen 9 was first announced.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.