Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker talk about battles with the main bosses

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will appear in three months, and despite the fact that they were announced back in February, there were only three official trailers for Gen 9 games. Despite the fact that the third trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet revealed a lot about games, such as the Terastic phenomenon and how players will be able to use Koraidon and Miraidon outside of battles, what has been surprisingly little so far is the focus on the new available critters. However, the alleged leaks that have appeared on the web claim that there will be many new Pokemon in Gen 9, as well as many additional forms and concepts.

An example is the leak of Riddler Hu about Pokemon paradoxes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are apparently creatures from other generations that will receive an ancient or future form when they travel back in time to the Paldea region. Another interesting concept that Riddler Hu was talking about is the so—called regional forgeries. According to the leader, regional fakes are completely new Pokemon, each of which has its own entry in Pokedex, but they have some features of existing pocket monsters, for example, their face.

Today, Hu shared tweets hinting at some major boss battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which involved critters possibly similar to totemic Pokemon from Gen 7 or alpha Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. One of these boss battles will be against the Pokemon earthworm, which was apparently included in the June Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, although the pocket monster was only shown moving underground.

The second boss battle will be against the Pokemon crab, and this was also leaked earlier. Finally, although Hu did not provide additional clues for this encounter, there will also be a battle with a Pokemon that is connected to the lake. Since the Earthworm Pokemon seems to be located near one of the four towers scattered across the Paldea region, it is possible that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be involved in four such battles, and they will probably be connected to the mysterious towers to some extent.

Recently, Riddler Khu also hinted at a Minecraft-like salt Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which may be a creature with pixelated characteristics or in some other way tied to the popular game. As it stands, Gen 9 sounds very promising in terms of how many new critters it will include, and it’s also interesting to see some form of boss battle returning to the franchise.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.