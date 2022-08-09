Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Hint at Four Legendary Pokemon

There are three months left before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and although The Pokemon Company released the third trailer just a week ago, there is very little information about the new pocket monsters available in Gen 9. In fact, most of the news about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes from alleged leaks and rumors that have surfaced online over the past few months, with some of them being confirmed as real from other leaks that supposedly gained access to the games prior to their release. An example comes from Riddler Khu, who reported that players will be able to ride the legendary 9th generation ships to explore the region.

However, there are only 11 confirmed new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including three starter Pokemon, three early route Pokemon introduced in June, boxed legendary and pocket monsters shown in the third trailer for Gen 9. Fans are still very much in the dark when it comes to the many monsters available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the evolution of starters and other legendary ones, to the extent that the third legendary 9th generation has not yet been revealed, if it is there at all.

Today, Riddler Hu shared interesting new details about four new legendary Pokemon that will appear in the 9th generation, presumably some of them are associated with four towers scattered throughout the Paldea region. Based on the community’s reaction to the riddles, Centro Leaks then shared a likely interpretation of what Khoo meant, namely that the four new legends in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be based on four dragons from ancient Chinese myths. Since Hu revealed the initials of the four species, it is possible that they will be based on the White Pearl Dragon, Yellow Dragon, Great Great Dragon and Black Dragon.

According to the leaks, despite the creatures these Pokemon are based on, none of them are actually a type of dragon in the games. However, Khoo recently hinted at a sushi-like Pokemon dragon, but that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with today’s leaks and the four legendary characters, who are instead likely to be similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon. However, it would be interesting to see how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can mix Chinese myths with the culture of the Iberian Peninsula, which is the main source of inspiration for Paldea.

It is possible that some of the new Pokemon or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features were actually predicted or predicted by other Pokemon media, as this happens quite often. For example, in an old anime episode, the Terastallization of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the form of Crystal Onyx, a rare Pokemon that has never been part of the games, may have been predicted. It remains to be seen whether hints of the four legends will turn out much earlier, but the new leaks are nevertheless convincing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.