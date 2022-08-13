Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Hint at a Salt Monster Similar to Minecraft

Pokemon introduced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in February during Pokemon Day, and since then many fans have been following the upcoming Gen 9 games to learn more about them. At the moment, three official trailers have been released, but most of the main news comes from the numerous leaks that have begun to appear on the Internet. Thus, there are only a few Pokemon that have been officially revealed, and as a result, Game Freak may not serve some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans who like to create their teams in advance.

However, many of the Gen 9 leaks that are circulating online concern new Pokemon available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as the legendary Quartet and various Paradox Pokemon — Pokemon that are actually ancient or future forms of existing pocket monsters. A well-known Pokemon leader named Riddler Khu shared new information today about what to expect from the size of Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, stating that there are 45 evolution lines exclusive to Paldea, and this is not counting additional forms.

Hu also mentioned that there would be a salt Pokemon, which they had already hinted at a few weeks ago with a riddle that read only as “CuSO 4”, which, as it turned out, was a compound formula of copper sulfate, a crystal. like blue salt. Based on Hu’s tweets today, this salt Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have something to do with Minecraft, as this is another hint that the leader shared on Twitter.

Since one of the hallmarks of Minecraft as a video game is its cubic aesthetic, it’s possible that this supposed salt Pokemon will be a blocky pocket monster that will be more pixelated than regular Pokemon. There is a possibility that the salt Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be based on rare Minecraft items such as the Void Star, but it is also worth mentioning that the source of the leak may not be a Minecraft player and use it only for direct reference, thus aesthetics.

Recently, Khu also talked about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paradox Pokemon, as well as the evolution of Fuekoko, which was described as quadrupedal, although now Khu claims that in some cases it can become bipedal. Whether these leaks will turn out to be true remains to be seen, but given Khu’s proven track record, it is very likely that future trailers will indeed prove them right.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.