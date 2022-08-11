Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Hint at a Double-type Electric Frog

Pokemon Company recently released the third Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, which provides an extensive overview of the world in the Paldea region and what will happen with Gen 9. This includes the Terastic phenomenon, a fighting trick for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which allows trainers to change the type of one of their Pokemon to the Tera type once per fight on throughout the meeting. The trailer also became a great occasion to showcase some of the new Pokemon that appeared in the 9th generation, starting with Paldin Whooper, and then revealing Fidou and Cetitan.

Recently, numerous Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks have begun to appear on the network regarding new pocket monsters that will presumably become part of the Paldean Pokedex, as well as a set of four legendary items that will presumably appear together with Corydon and Miraydon. Other leaks mentioned combinations of types for all three starter evolutions, as well as what kind of Pokemon Paumi is supposedly evolving into. Today, one of the Gen 9 leaders returned with information about a new line of evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is presumably a double-type Pokemon frog.

The leak was spread by Centro Leaks on Twitter, and it says that the electric-type Pokemon frog will be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a secondary type that is currently unknown. Although there are already several Pokemon frogs or toads in the franchise, the most recent lines introduced in the series are taken from Pokemon X and Y, meaning it’s been almost ten years since the last one was added to the games. The leak also mentions that this new Pokemon stands on two legs, as do similar creatures such as Greninja, Polytoed and Seismitoad.

It’s also worth noting that none of the existing Frog or toad Pokemon are electric type, which makes the new Pokemon supposedly shipped with Scarlet and Violet Pokemon even more unique. The original leak also mentioned a plasma ball and a power plant, but it’s unclear if these elements are related to a frog-type electric Pokemon or something completely different.

Other recent leaks about Gen 9 also state that the controversial feature may return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the form of forced exchange of experience, which appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield and remained in all Gen 8 games. Whether these leaks will be implemented remains to be seen, but the new electric-type Pokemon frog is certainly it will be a long-awaited addition to the series and will cause excitement for its unique type.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.