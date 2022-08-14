Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Compare the New Pokemon Ghost with Spiritomb

This is basically the open season of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks, and there are a ton of them scattered all over the internet. Some of them come from reliable sources, such as Riddler Hu, who is a well-known source of information in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community, but some also come from unreliable sources. In other words, until Game Freak confirms this, fans should treat all information with a healthy amount of skepticism.

However, the recent leak appears to have been backed up by Hu. There were rumors about a new Pokemon ghost in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is based on a coin. This has led to a lot of speculation that this is a type of Ghost/Steel, and perhaps it is somehow related to piracy. Putting aside rumors and speculation, all fans know that the Ghost Pokemon coin may exist in new games, but Khu has added an important detail for all interested fans.

For those who plan to use coin-operated Pokemon in future games, Khu says it’s hard to become like Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Spiritomb has always been difficult to get, as Diamond and Pearl players had to use Odd Keystone in the right place and talk to 32 unique characters in Underground. However, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it was even more difficult, as players had to start a quest and collect 107 lights scattered throughout the Hisui region. In other words, it looks like fans will probably have to explore the Paldea region entirely or near it to get this new Ghost Pokemon.

While this unique quality is likely to make Pokemon more desirable, it doesn’t mean that it will be harder to get for those who plan to use it in their team. It should be noted that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open—world games with a non-linear design, but this does not make them easier to get if there are stronger Pokemon in certain areas.

It remains to be seen how this actually works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it doesn’t seem impossible for the team, it’s just hard to get. Of course, these are important factors for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players who want to plan their team, and the fact that there is currently so little information about new Pokemon, new forms and the like makes it almost impossible. We hope that Game Freak and The Pokemon Company will confirm this relatively soon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.