Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker address the number of New Species and Variants

NFL Hall of Fame QB Reportedly Placed in Hospice

Late on Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player had been placed in a hospice.

Len Dawson, the Hall of Fame quarterback, ended up in a hospice in Kansas City, as his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station, where Dawson began his career in television in 1966.

Dawson, 87, led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home the Super Bowl IV MVP title in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He also has one of the most iconic photos in the history of football, which is broadcast on all social networks after the news is released.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dawson as the fifth pick in the 1957 draft. Unfortunately, he struggled to make a big impact during the three seasons he spent there and was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Eventually, in 1962, he joined the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, which defined his career.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City and helped the team win the Super Bowl on the way to his historic career.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and in 2012 received the Pete Rozelle Award on radio and Television.

There are three months left before the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and despite the fact that The Pokemon Company has already released three trailers, information about the game is usually scarce when it comes to official sources. Many interesting news related to Gen 9 came from alleged leaks and rumors that appeared online after the announcement of the trailer in February, and some of them also come from trustworthy sources. Among them is Riddler Hu, a leader with a proven track record who usually shares useful information via Twitter, who recently announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will receive four legendary Pokemon that may have a common Dark type.

A few weeks ago, Hu spoke about the expected size of Pokedex Paldean, commenting on the Paradox Gen 9 Pokemon and “regional fakes” taking up a lot of space, stating that they are numbered as if Pokemon X and Y included Pokedex entries for Mega. Evolution. This led many fans to believe that they should expect 100 to 120 new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, especially considering that from Generation 6 to 8 there were less than 100 new pocket monsters in each.

RELATED TO: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Talks Paradox Pokemon, Fuecoco Evolution and More

Hu stated today that players should expect 45 evolution lines, 5 inter-generational evolutions and a total of 16 Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is not counting regional forms, such as the rumored three variants for Tauros and Paldean Wooper, as well as various regional fakes, which are likely to be about the same amount of Paradox Pokemon or even more, judging by Hu’s comments. This is valuable information because it gives a hint about the size of the Pokedex in the 9th generation, which is likely to exceed 100 new critters.

Having 45 new evolution lines means that while some of them will be pocket monsters that don’t evolve, most of them will have at least one stage when they evolve, if not two, like the three starter ones for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. . Counting on average at least 90 new Pokemon from only 45 lines of evolution, 5 evolutions between generations, 16 Paradox Pokemon and possibly 10 to 20 regional fakes, the Paldinsky Pokedex is likely to be from 120 to 130. creatures. This is something that The Pokemon Company has only done in generations 1, 3 and 5, which means that this has not happened in the last 12 years.

Among other interesting recent leaks, a new double-type Pokemon frog for Gen 9 has been hinted at, which can be quite convincing if its secondary type is not Aquatic. This is because all existing Pokemon frogs or toads are of the aquatic type, and it would be wise to create a unique design after so many years, given that the last ever released pocket monsters similar to frogs were from Generation 6.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.