Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak reveal the types of each gym, “Final Four” and Star team leaders

A recent leak shows that each type of Pokemon plays an important role among Pokemon Scarlet and Violet specialists (namely, gym leaders, Elite Four and Team Star Bosses), except for one: the Rock type. For some reason, this is the only type not associated with a specialized coach, which means it probably isn’t as common in games. Now it may happen that the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet champion will focus on the types of stones, although this is unlikely, or it may happen that the “Treasure Hunt” storyline just includes a bunch of types of stones (as Klawf has shown), but that remains to be seen.

However, knowing these different types in advance, if someone chooses, can be useful for team planning in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, the Elite Four have a common weakness that fans could exploit when they get this far. It should be noted that this leak comes from the @CentroLeaks account, which means that all this should be taken with a grain of salt.

It is unclear how fans will react to the gym leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because of their open-world design, especially since there seems to be no scaling, but nevertheless, fans will undergo traditional gym tests. These trainers, in whatever order they appear, will presumably be tied to the following types:

Grass (Brassius is a gym-leader of the grass type, already confirmed for Pokemon S/V) Beetle Normal Ghost Ice Water Psychic Electric

As always, fans will be able to compete with the elite four after defeating 8 gym leaders in the region. It is said that in the elite four there are specialists-trainers of flying, dragon, ground and steel types. This means that with proper training and a strong Ice-type Pokemon, players can relatively easily sweep 3/4 Electric Four (as Ice is very effective against flying, dragon, and ground types).

Then, as part of the Team Star storyline in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the leaders of this team will use Fairy, Dark, Poison, Fire and Fighting. It’s definitely a little more random than most villain teams, even if Team Star isn’t the most intimidating. It should be noted that Pokemon S/V get Pokemon engines that were seen in a recent trailer, but not named, and they are probably related to the Poison leader here. However, it remains to be seen how accurate this will turn out to be, and how, if and where rock types will fit in in the future.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.