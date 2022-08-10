Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How does Terrastal Pokemon Compare to Dynamaxing

The recent Pokemon Presents broadcast finally revealed a fighting trick for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This effect, known as the Terastal phenomenon, is unique to Paldea. As students of the Alas or Naranji Academy, players will discover the secrets of the Tera Pokemon and learn how to use them in battle. Comparing Pokemon Scarlet and Terrestrial Pokemon Violet with the gaming tricks of previous generations, players noticed similarities with Dynamaxing, which was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Terastic phenomenon allows each Pokemon to assume a sparkling, shiny form in battle with a shiny headdress belonging to one of the 18 types of Pokemon. Players will learn more about the Terastal phenomenon and why it occurs when they embark on a special treasure hunting project at their academy. Different Pokemon within a certain species can have different types of tera, which encourages players to travel through the open world of the Paldea region and collect different variants.

All Pokemon in Paldea have Tera forms

When Mega Evolution was first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, the game trick didn’t apply to all Pokemon in Pokedex. Potentially in response to fan frustration, Nintendo has made future tricks more widely applicable. Every Pokemon in Sword and Shield could Dynamax in combat, although Gigantamax’s unique forms were limited to a few monsters. This allowed players to use their favorite Pokemon in battle without thinking about whether they were capable of Dynamax.

Similarly, the trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently confirmed that all Pokemon in the Paldea region will be able to terastallize after exploring the open world of the game and searching for natural resources that sparkle just like the Pokemon Tera themselves. Thanks to the Tera forms available to all monsters like Dynamax, players will have more opportunities to show flexibility and use their favorite Pokemon in battle. However, the Terastic Pokemon differ from Dynamax Pokemon in that they change type.

Terastic Pokemon Look Different in Battle

The Dynamax phenomenon that appeared in Galar caused Pokemon to grow to huge sizes, towering over trainers and other Pokemon in battle. Most Dynamaxed Pokemon simply appeared as enlarged versions of themselves, surrounded by glowing light and clouds. Some Pokemon, including Pikachu, Lapras, Gengar and three newcomers of the Galar region, can also gain access to a special form of Gigantmax. Gigantamax Pokemon didn’t just get bigger, but instead acquired a distinct, altered appearance in battle. For example, Gigantamax Pikachu resembles its chubby look from earlier games, while Gigantamax Alcremie looks like a tiered cake.

The terastallized Pokemon glitters and appears to be made of faceted crystal, in a headdress representing its Tera-type. So far, only a few Tera-type headdresses have been demonstrated, including a grass type resembling flowers, a normal type with huge diamonds and a fire type shaped like a chandelier. Fans assume that each type will have a unique Terastic headdress.

Players can fight Pokemon Terastic with friends

In the Wild Area of Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Galar, players could team up with three friends in Max Raids, where Dynamax Pokemon could be defeated and possibly caught in their lairs. Later in the Crown Tundra DLC expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield, Dynamax Adventures were added, a cooperative action involving up to four players traveling through dungeons with multiple paths, encountering several Dynamax Pokemon along the way. At the end, players team up to fight legendary Pokemon such as Mewtwo, Giratina, Zygarde, Ultra Beasts of Pokemon Sun and Moon and others.

Shown during the recent Pokemon Presents broadcast, Scarlet and Violet’s new Tera Raid feature resembles Max Raids against Dynamax opponents. Although only a brief overview of Tera Raids was shown, it involves up to four players fighting against a terastallized Pokemon. It has been confirmed that Tera Raids can be used to purchase Pokemon with rare Tera types, such as Fire-type Dragonite. It has not yet been confirmed whether legendary Pokemon will be featured in Tera Raids, but given the popularity of Legendary Raids in the Sword and Shield DLC, it is definitely possible.

Tera Pokemon can have new moves

The Dynamax Pokemon Sword and Shield trick didn’t just increase the Pokemon’s health and stats when they grew to huge sizes during battle, as each of their attacks became a maximum move corresponding to the type. Gigantamax forms could use more unique G-Max Moves, usually based on the basic type of Pokemon itself.