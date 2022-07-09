Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fan have developed their own brilliant variants for Lechon, Smol iv and Paw mi

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will present several new pocket monsters in the series. Along with the new starter and legendary boxes, three new creatures have been announced for capture so far. Three Pokemon are Lechonk, Smoliv and Pavmi, Normal type, Herbal / Normal type and Electric type, respectively.

Since the appearance of new Pokemon, some gamers have already come up with their own brilliant options for them. Watching what fans come up with can be quite interesting, especially when the colors are incredibly well suited to the upcoming pocket monsters.

The redditor under the nickname itsmeesprit shared an image with their brilliant versions of Lechonk, Smoliv and Pawmi. For Lechonka, the user changed the body color to shades of paws and muzzle, making the pig predominantly pink. The resin has received much darker colors: its main part is now black, and the bulb acquires very dark red shades. The Grass/Normal-Type leaves have left their original green color. Finally, Pavmi turned from orange to almost white. His paws, tail and mouth turned red, although his cheeks and the inside of his ears remained the same.

My look at the brilliant shapes of SV Pokémon – pt. 2 (Lechonk and friends) from PokemonScarletViolet

Itsmisprit explained that since the Iberian pigs on which Lechonk is apparently based are black, they felt it would be cool if the shiny Pokemon coloring was the same pink color as most other pig breeds. For the Pokemon Smoliva, the body is black olives, and the bulb is red olives. Finally, for Pavmi, the artist wanted to make it white and red, but says that now it looks like an inverted palette of its usual shape.

The Shiny palettes that itsmeesprit came up with have won many fans, and all three designs have received their love. Some commenters have stated that they hope they will become the official shiny colors in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and one user mentioned that they will hunt for them, especially Smoliv.

These are not the only brilliant options that itsmeesprit has come up with for the Pokemon first introduced in Scarlet and Violet. The artist also came up with brilliant versions of the three starters. Sprigatito turned completely pink, his ears, face and fur on his neck became darker, and his eyes turned green. Fuekoko turned mostly yellow, and the spots on the belly and tail turned black. Quaxly has remained similar to its base form as it is still blue-white, with changes in its eyes and beak. The brilliant options that itsmeesprit has come up with are impressive and can easily pass for real.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.