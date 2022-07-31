Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fan have developed the final evolution of Quaxly based on Leaks

Fans have been looking forward to the release of the ninth generation of the Pokemon video game series since their initial announcement in February 2022. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due to be released this November on the Nintendo Switch, and fans are looking forward to them. hands on them. As the release date approaches, leaks and rumors spread like wildfire. Most of these leaks are not trustworthy, for example, a leak that depicted Pokemon gym leaders Scarlet and Violet, which turned out to be fake.

To date, only two official trailers have been released, and only a few confirmed details have been published. Fans still don’t know about the features and pocket monsters that will be present in the game, and they get most of the information from social networks. The Pokemon community on social media has been very active and has developed very creative fan art. Recently, a fan of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet created his own version of the evolution of Fuecoco and received a mixed reaction from the community.

Similarly, a Pokemon fan on Reddit under the nickname EuphoricAd8344 published his design of the final evolution of Quaxly. Quaxley is a Water—type Pokemon described as a “serious and neat duckling”. This is one of the three starting Pokemon, along with Sprigatito and Fuekoko. The EuphoricAd8344’s design seems to follow the Flying-type evolutionary line for Quaxly, inspired by recent leaks. This evolved version has a pointed beak and an aerodynamic body, suggesting that Quaxley may have evolved into a Flying/Flying type Pokemon. Sketches of the final evolution of Quaxly were also published on the original poster.

I tried to draw the final evo Quaxley based on some leaks from PokemonScarletViolet.

As soon as this fan art was published by EuphoricAd8344, fans of the Pokemon series began to pour comments. The comments section is filled with mixed reactions, as some fans liked the improved version of Quaxly, while others did not like the imagination of the original poster. Most fans are confused if this evolved version’s eyes are red or he’s wearing red glasses, while a Reddit user named vagrantwade suggested there are no glasses; instead, the monster’s eyebrow feathers are red.

The official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers have so far confirmed a total of eight Pokemon, including region starters, as well as several features such as four-player co-op, non-linear design, and shared themes. It goes without saying that more will be showcased before they are released in November, but lately it’s been like a drought. It’s easy to understand that many fans have turned to leaks and rumors about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, fans should be careful with the information on the Internet until official sources confirm it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.