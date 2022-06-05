Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fan have an interesting theory about Smolev’s line of evolution

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has given fans the injection they need (not that they really need it) to keep up the discussion, rumors and speculation until more official information is released. New Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, although limited in disclosure, have already conquered many hearts.

Whether it’s speculation about the legendary Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Corydon and Miraydon and their types, or just a delightful fan art of your favorite Lechonka, the community has a field day. It is noteworthy, however, that one fan presented an interesting and well-accepted theory about a new herbal/normal type, Smoliv.

Can Smoliv turn into our first fire/grass Pokemon? from pokemon

Redditor Matthaiosx_ recently shared an interesting theory of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which, even they admit, is entirely based on their desire for Fire/Grass type Pokemon, since this does not exist in the franchise. They suggest that the herbal/normal type of Tar may change as it develops, and the normal type will eventually become fiery. In the end, as they point out, Smoliv will have the same meaning as the Grass monotype.

Changing the usual types is also not unusual, and they use Azurill, Swablu and Fletchling as examples. In addition, they point out how the official website says that Smoliv stores oil in its head, and olive oil is popular on the Iberian Peninsula (on which the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet region is based). From there, it’s just a logical transition from olive oil to cooking on fire.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: “Smolotov” will be a long-awaited and rare combo

One commenter even added a plausible name for this evolution, to which the community also reacted warmly: Smolotov. It’s no secret that Pokemon names are sometimes combinations of words or patterns, so Smoliv literally means “little olive”. To extend this externally to “smolotov” by combining “smo-” with “molotov” is an interesting and convincing name.

Although this theory is a little sparse and depends on the desire for such typing, and not on a concrete proof, many welcomed the theory of Matthaiosx_. New combinations of Pokemon types will be welcomed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it will be one of the most unique combinations possible. Such typing would not only disrupt the Pokemon starting triangle./Water/Grass, but it would also be super effective against seven types, would deal reduced damage to only one and would have three resistances of 50% and one resistance of 75% in exchange for super weakness against Flying, Stone and Poisonous Types. At the time of writing this article, the post has gained almost 2,500 votes, which shows how popular such an evolution can be.

It would be a unique and popular Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, but there are undoubtedly plenty of other never-used Pokemon typing combinations that would shake up the gameplay (and it would be interesting to see in addition to that). Usual/Steel will be a powerful protective Pokemon, Earthen/Fairy will offer a lot of shelters, and Stone/Ghostly is potentially interesting. However, it remains to be seen if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have any combination of rare types.

Of course, the only people who know anything about Smoliv’s evolution line in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently working on the game. It remains to be seen when Game Freak will want to showcase more Pokemon and other features for the game, but the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet co-op, open world design and more have been well received so far. The evolution of Smolotov would only add to this list of well-accepted elements.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.