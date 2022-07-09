Pokemon Scarlet and Violet entries in Pokedex should more accurately reflect Pokemon statistics

Pokemon as a franchise has been around for over 26 years, and the games have managed to create a lot of worlds and knowledge, not to mention the series as a whole. This year, the 9th generation of the main Pokemon games will be launched in the form of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These titles are likely to include many new Pokemon and stories intertwined with the region and its characters. These stories are often told through character dialogue bubbles, but as for the Pokemon themselves, their backstory is almost exclusively told through Pokedex entries.

Pokedex entries are often used by players as a way to learn something about all Pokemon in games, both new and old, and they are an interesting source of narrative that uses detailed descriptions to demonstrate what abilities Pokemon actually have. . However, not all Pokedex entries in the series have made complete sense so far, and some of them even seem contradictory when it comes to the actual capabilities of this creature, and this is what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should change for the better.

RELATED: Pokemon Villains Scarlet and Violet Tease Famous Leaker

Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokedex Entries Should Improve Compared to Past Games

There are many examples that explain why Pokedex records are not always accurate in their descriptions, in addition to those that state facts that are simply hard to believe, for example, the Magcargo’s body temperature is 18,000 ° F. Purugly, a Pokemon that is described as naturally muscular can exceed speed — for example, it has more a higher base speed than Pokemon like Latios and Latias, which are described as “jet Pokemon” and actually have the shape of an airplane. Naturally, one would think that nimble, flat-shaped Pokemon are faster than most other creatures, if not the fastest, but this is not the case.

Another example is Yanmega’s Pokedex entry in Pokemon Y, which states that this large dragonfly Pokemon can easily transport adults in flight, but the creature cannot actually learn the Fly movement in games, even if the main character of the game is a child and can transport even more easily. Rampardos is a dinosaur—like creature that is described as a “Pokemon with a Head kick”, and in his Pokedex entries throughout the series it is repeatedly mentioned that his head can withstand incredibly strong blows. However, his most powerful move, called Head Smash, deals incredible damage to the enemy and also deals damage to the user.

There are other examples, for example, how Tackle Chesnaught, one of the most basic Pokemon moves in games, can flip a heavy tank, although Tackle Chesnaught does as much damage as any other Pokemon, and it is only affected by the user’s attack rate. Other Pokedex entries also talk about almost incredible things about Pokemon, such as Gardevoir’s ability to create black holes or Magicarp, who is considered “the weakest and most pathetic Pokemon in the world”, although his basic overall stats are not the lowest in the world. soap opera.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will undoubtedly have new Pokedex entries for all Pokemon in the games, even for those in past games, and they should try to avoid similar problems by pointing out more accurate facts. Pokemon stats and abilities exist for balancing purposes, and while they make sense, the narrative behind them shouldn’t be one in which some Pokemon are extremely strong in knowledge rather than games or vice versa. In general, there can be a compromise between these things, and that’s what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should strive for.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.