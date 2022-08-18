Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not violate the outdated tradition of the dragon type

Three months later, on November 18, Pokemon fans will finally be able to get their hands on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the main 9th generation games that will appear on Switch. Although the official trailers have so far not been too generous with information about the new creatures that will appear with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, since the games were introduced back in February, many alleged leaks and rumors have appeared on the network. One of the very first leaks was that Corydon and Miraydon were respectively Dragon/Combat and Dragon types/Electric type, which is still considered true, although the official website has never indicated the corresponding legendary items. types.

However, it’s not hard to believe that their type combination is correct based on their appearance and the fact that legendary Pokemon have been Dragon-type Pokemon many times in the past. Starting with Gen 3, Dragon-type Pokemon are increasingly becoming legendary or pseudo-legendary. Of the 62 legendary creatures in the games, twelve belong to Pokemon dragons, and of the nine pseudo-legendary ones, seven belong to the dragon type. Unfortunately, according to the leaks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not break the main tradition here, but instead continue an outdated trend.

Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Need Different Types of Dragons

Pokemon fans recently filled out the Paldean Pokedex, which was shared by one of the leaders, with information about various Pokemon that will appear in Gen 9 games. Not counting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paradox Pokemon, which are creatures reproduced from old games that get either an ancient or future form depending on the version of the games, there are five new confirmed dragon-type pocket monsters in the 9th generation. Two of them are boxed legendaries with the aforementioned combinations of types, and one of them is the so-called “motorcycle” Pokemon, which is actually the basic form of Corydon and Miraydon.

The other two types of dragons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are sushi Pokemon and a pseudo-legendary line of the 9th generation. Pokemon Sushi in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is said to be a one-stage creature that is a hybrid of Dragon and Water, and this may be one of the main boss battles in the 9th generation that the leaders hinted at with other Pokemon such as earthworm. and a crab. Currently, little is known about the pseudo-legendary, except for the fact that it is supposedly a dragon/ice Pokemon that evolves twice, making it in many ways very similar to the past pseudo-legendary.

While the Dragon is a powerful type of Pokemon, as well as one of the best in all major games, it is often associated with very powerful Pokemon, which are mostly legendary, pseudo-legendary and one-level creatures. To some extent, this makes sense because of the lore surrounding Dragon-type Pokemon in games and anime, and while there are some exceptions, such as Altaria and Noivern, Dragon Pokemon could be made a little more common in the early game section of the title. This is due to the fact that Pokemon dragons themselves are exceptions, and if you make them more accessible at an early stage, it can change the formula.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, having a dragon-type boss battle, a pseudo-legendary one and three legendary ones, don’t break and reinvent the wheel, which would instead be much more useful in the long run. For example, one of the hitherto unused combinations of Pokemon types is Dragon/Beetle, which would be quite funny to see as an early-level Pokemon, because it’s still not one of the best hybrids in the game, and it can justify its role. . In general, the 9th generation had the opportunity to do something else with dragon types, but instead it reinforced a trend that in the long run could do the franchise more harm than good.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.