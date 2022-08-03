Pokemon Scarlet and Violet confirm the name of the region, 3 new Pokemon and much more

Information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been hard to come by since the games were first unveiled last February, but now The Pokemon Company has finally unveiled a third trailer for the games. The third Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer is one of the most revealing, confirming the gameplay trick, more new Pokemon that players will be able to catch, and the name of the new region.

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has actually confirmed a lot of leaks about the games. Various returning Pokemon have been demonstrated in different biomes that make up the Paldea region, which is the official name given to Pokemon Scarlet and the Violet region inspired by Spain. Players will be able to explore Paldea the way they want as they attempt to complete an independent “Treasure Hunt” learning project for their school. The adventure will consist of three stories, including the traditional story of the Pokemon game about defeating eight different gym leaders and becoming the champion of the region.

In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, an ice-type gym leader named Pear was shown, at whose disposal is a brand-new Pokemon Cetitan. However, Cetitan is not the only new Pokemon to be seen in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer. Fans can also see the Paldine form of a Whooper, brown in color and, presumably, an earth-type Pokemon, as well as an adorable pastry dog named Fido.

Exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will be able to move around using legendary Pokemon. As leaked earlier, the legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet function as Pokemon that can be ridden, and players can ride on the backs of Corydon and Miraydon. The legendary Pokemon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be ridden like motorcycles, fly through the air in the form of a glider, run on walls and even swim, so they should be very useful.

The new trailer also showed a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay trick called the Terastic phenomenon. As previously reported, this gameplay trick could potentially change the type of Pokemon it is used on. The bottom line is that players throw a special pokeball at their Pokemon in the middle of the battle, which allows them to “transform”, improving their movements and increasing their type. However, there are times when the types will change, for example, while most Ivies will remain normal-type Pokemon when using this move, players may instead find one that will become an aquatic type. The presentation ended with the message that a special Pikachu who knows the Fly movement is a bonus for pre—ordering for games, and his type of Tera is Flying.

Some of these special Pokemon can be caught in raid battles, which players will be able to cope with in co-op. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet co-op for 4 players was also the focus of the trailer, confirming that players are free to embark on this latest Pokemon adventure with friends if they so wish.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.