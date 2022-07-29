Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Chart Details of All Recently Leaked Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are long—awaited releases in November, but unfortunately it seems that Game Freak and all the companies involved are stingy with disclosures. To date, there have been only two trailers, several features have been confirmed and about 8 new Pokemon have been revealed (counting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters). In the absence of official information, a lot of rumors and leaks have appeared.

It should be said that everything that is not from an official source should be taken with a degree of skepticism, since some of these rumors and “leaks” of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet turned out to be false. On the other hand, some came from reliable sources or were confirmed by reliable sources. Riddler Hu allegedly refused to leak information, but many of the new Pokemon were supported by this community figure.

Now one Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan has collected new Pokemon characters, including those already confirmed and all recently leaked. This gives a good idea of how much information came from sources, even if some of them turned out to be illegal. It’s hard to say which are and which are not, but, nevertheless, this is a good potential for a new generation.

The current Pokemon of the 9th generation that we know about. How interesting from PokeLeaks

As seen above, there are rumors that Paumi will receive two evolutions, which is unusual for a Pikachu clone, as well as Smoliv. His evolutionary line is supposedly akin to an olive tree, and not to fans of fire/grass type Pokemon. It is also listed here. Other notable inclusions are rumors about Pokemon dolphins and flamingos, Pokemon based on salt and engines, various regional fakes such as Diglett, supposed ancient and future forms, as well as potential intergenic evolutions of Primeape, Girafarig, Murkrow, Dunsparce, Bisharp. and Whooper.

Overall, this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet chart includes 50 new Pokemon, 6 inter-generational evolutions, 13 ancient and/or future forms, and 3 regional fakes. Not counting the already confirmed Pokemon from this list (and the three stages of each starter), that’s about 58 Pokemon leaks that are currently unconfirmed. What is perhaps most interesting is how much is currently unknown.

One rumor about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet suggests that in this generation, the total list of Pokemon will exceed the 1,000 mark, which is a big step for the franchise. Including other new features such as non-linear design and co-op, it seems that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be the final entry in the franchise, even if at the time of this writing not everything is confirmed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.