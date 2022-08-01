Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: all the rumors and leaks of the new crossgen evolution

It’s been a good year for Pokemon fans, and gamers have already enjoyed the strong release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Fans can also look forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which are the next major entry in the hugely popular franchise. As usual, gamers will explore a new region and discover new types of Pokemon, going on an epic adventure. However, no matter how much players like to see new Pokemon designs, fans are also interested in getting old favorites to attract attention again.

Fortunately, it looks like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet won’t neglect Pokemon from previous generations, and some of them will get new evolutions. In addition, rumors suggest that upcoming games will be played with new regional forms and new forms of current Pokemon from the past and future. Consequently, while new Pokemon will be unlocked, players will also be able to learn something new about classic Pokemon from previous generations.

Scarlet and Violet begin a new Pokemon adventure

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced in February 2022, and fire—type Pokemon fans will have Fuecoco, water-type fans can choose Quaxly, and grass-type fans can choose Sprigatito. Since then, gamers have also had the opportunity to take a look at the legendary Pokemon of the generation. For Pokemon Scarlet, Corydon adorns the cover, and for Pokemon Violet, Miraydon.

Gamers have been trying to figure out for a long time what the next game will be about and where it will take place. Using the hints in the announcing trailer, some gamers have suggested that the next Pokemon region is inspired by Spain. Fans also assume that there will be some kind of time travel in the game, since “Korai” is a Japanese word meaning “ancient” and “Mirai” is the future. These theories have been further reinforced by subsequent leaks that suggest that players will interact with Pokemon from different eras.

Leaks and rumors about the evolution between generations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Several leaks have revealed many alleged details related to the upcoming game, including Pokemon from previous generations that may receive new evolutions. Everyone should be treated with disbelief, but so far past Pokemon that have been named include Primeape (which will have the ultimate evolution of the Fighting/Ghost dual type), Wooper, Girafarig (which will have the evolution of the Psychic-Type), Dunsparce (which will have the evolution of the normal type) and Bisharp.

They also stated that regional forms would return: Whooper would receive a regional form of the poisonous type, and Tauros would receive three different regional forms. According to the leaks, the forms will be exclusive to each of the three regions of the region, and one of the forms will be combat-type, and the other two forms will be two-type, although the exact type has not yet been disclosed. . This is good news for first-generation Pokemon fans, as it seems that extra attention will be paid to Tauros.

Leaks also suggest that new types of Pokemon will appear, but they will be based on Pokemon of previous generations. In the next game, players can expect ancient Pokemon, future Pokemon and convergent species. Ancient and future Pokemon are Pokemon that have traveled through time and usually have high stats. According to the leaks, Pokemon that will receive ancient forms include Jigglypuff, Amoonguss, Volcarona, Misdreavus and Salamence, and Pokemon that will receive future forms include Deliberd, Gallade, Volcarona and Hariyama. Convergent species follow a process similar to convergent evolution in the real world and include unrelated Pokemon having a similar shape. So far, Diglett and Dagtrio are the only Pokemon that are rumored to have a convergent form, and Diglett’s “regional fake” is an aquatic type.

Pokemon from previous generations will not be ignored

While the new evolutions are good, it seems that with past Pokemon like Evie, there are some missed opportunities if they don’t get new evolutions. In the past, Eevee evolutions, also known as Eeveelutions, have been favorites, and the fan art of evolutions of non-existing Eevee types illustrates how passionate gamers are about this idea. Enabling Dragon-type Eeveelution or poison-type Eeveelution would be an easy way to please longtime Pokemon fans.

The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled for November 18, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.