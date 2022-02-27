Pokémon Scarlet And Violet, 9th Generation, Revealed With Trailer

During Pokémon Day, Game Freak released the reveal trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth (and new) generation of Pokémon. Despite only having a video that quickly shows the game’s world, it is possible to check out the three starter Pokémon and get an idea of ​​the title’s debut date: late 2022.

The three starting creatures are: Sprigatito, a plant cat, Fuecoco, a fire crocodile, and Quaxly, a water duck. According to the game’s official website, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet “will take a step forward in the evolution of the franchise, allowing you to explore a content-rich open world”.

While nothing has been confirmed so far, the new games will likely adopt the evolved formula of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which took the franchise to a whole new level. In the video, we also see more of the universe in which the game will take place and a look at the graphics of the map and characters, which seems to have improved a lot compared to its predecessors.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrives on Nintendo Switch at the end of 2022. So, what will your starter be?