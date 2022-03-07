Pokémon Scarlet And Purple, Which Initial Will You Choose, Sprigatito, Fuecoco Or Quaxly?

Pokémon: On the occasion of the announcement of the ninth generation of Pokémon and its initials, we ask you which of all you will choose. On sale on Nintendo Switch at the end of 2022. The ninth generation of Pokémon will not be long. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple were the big surprise of Pokémon Presents last February, an announcement that helped us confirm more things than we might think, including the initial creatures of this region, apparently based on the Iberian Peninsula with Spain as the main reference. Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly, that is the question. And which one do you prefer? In the following poll you can choose your favorite.

Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the initials of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

How could it be otherwise, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (Scarlet and Violet in English) will have three initial creatures; a maxim that has been respected in all the main installments of the series; with two exceptions, Pokémon Yellow (1999, GB) and Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! (2018, Nintendo Switch), where Pikachu (and Eevee in its reimagining) were the only possible option. This time there are three available Grass, Fire and Water type names: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.