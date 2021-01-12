Pokémon Red is being played via a Twitter avatar!

Pokémon Red is one of the most beloved games in the franchise, and its fans never tire of finding unusual ways to revisit and enjoy this classic. This time, programmer Constantin Liétard had an idea unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and created a “Twitter version” of the game.

He came up with a script that updates his Twitter account every 15 seconds with the most sent comment in the responses by the community. The funny thing is that the only visual reference we have is the small avatar photo in the account:

You can now play Pokemon Red in my avatar! 🥳 Comment one of those buttons on this tweet:

Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select pic.twitter.com/9RV383BGjW — Constantin Liétard (@screenshakes) January 8, 2021

“Now you can play Pokémon Red through my avatar ?!”, explains the page. “Comment on one of these buttons in the tweet: up, down, left, right, A, B, Start or Select”. The idea of ​​the controls is somewhat reminiscent of one of the biggest virals of 2014, the Twitch Plays Pokemon.

Will fans be able to reset the game on Twitter again? You can check the progress of the campaign – and also do your part! – this way. What did you think of this idea? Comment below!